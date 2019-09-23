The "In Memoriam" segment at Sunday's Emmys honored late composer Andre Previn with a photo of a different man, who is still alive.

The broadcast mistakenly used a photo of conductor Leonard Slatkin, 75, while paying tribute to Previn, a six-time Emmy nominee who died at 89 in February.

The late composer Andre Previn (left) was erroneously identified with a picture of living conductor Leonard Slatkin. Getty Images/ VCG

Previn won four Academy Awards and 10 Grammy Awards for his work on films like "Gigi" and "Porgy and Bess," according to the Emmys website. Slatkin is a four-time Grammy Award winner who was also nominated for an Emmy in 1984.

Eagle-eyed viewers caught the mistake that a very much alive conductor popped up during the annual tribute.

Did the Emmy Awards In Memoriam just show a photo of the very much alive conductor Leonard Slatkin to honor the late Andre Previn? #Emmys2019 #Emmys #Unbelievable pic.twitter.com/gLyApWEYkM — Hallie Swift (@HallieSwift) September 23, 2019

Slatkin reacted to the mix-up on Monday morning with a photo of Previn and a message lamenting that the late composer wasn't given his due.

I saw that @theemmys posted a photo of me "In Memoriam" rather than the intended Andre Previn. Andre deserved better. I had the opportunity to introduce him when he received the @KCHonors. Perhaps he was paying me back for a couple stories I told about him. Andre, R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/MDVX6H0igb — Leonard Slatkin (@LeonardSlatkin) September 23, 2019

"I saw that @theemmys posted a photo of me 'In Memoriam' rather than the intended Andre Previn,'' he wrote. "Andre deserved better. I had the opportunity to introduce him when he received the @KCHonors. Perhaps he was paying me back for a couple stories I told about him. Andre, R.I.P."

Award show "In Memoriam" segments occasionally draw criticism for leaving people out — not including them — but Slatkin's case was not a first.

A living film producer was mistakenly shown in the 2017 edition of the montage during the Oscars.