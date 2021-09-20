Here's a list of the winners at the 2021 Emmys

The 73rd Emmy Awards ceremony is underway in Los Angeles, with Cedric the Entertainer as host. "The Crown" and "The Mandalorian" received the most nominations this summer, with 24 each.

We will be keeping track of the winners here throughout the night; check back for updates.

Here's a list of winners in select categories. The winner in each category is in bold with asterisks.

Outstanding Drama Series

“The Boys"

"Bridgerton"

"The Crown"

"The Handmaid's Tale"

"Lovecraft Country"

"The Mandalorian"

"Pose"

"This Is Us"

Outstanding Lead Actor, Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Jonathan Majors, "Lovecraft Country"

Josh O'Connor, "The Crown"

Regé-Jean Page, "Bridgerton"

Billy Porter, "Pose"

Matthew Rhys, "Perry Mason"

Outstanding Lead Actress, Drama Series

Uzo Aduba, "In Treatment"

Olivia Colman, "The Crown"

Emma Corrin, "The Crown"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Mj Rodriguez, "Pose"

Jurnee Smollett, "Lovecraft Country"

Outstanding Supporting Actor, Drama Series

Michael K. Williams, "Lovecraft Country"

Bradley Whitford, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Tobias Menzies, "The Crown"

Max Minghella, "The Handmaid's Tale"

O-T Fagbenle, T"he Handmaid's Tale"

Chris Sullivan, "This Is Us"

John Lithgow, "Perry Mason"

Giancarlo Esposito, "The Mandalorian"

Outstanding Supporting Actress, Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, "The Crown"

Helena Bonham Carter, "The Crown"

Yvonne Strahovski, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Emerald Fennell, "The Crown"

Aunjanue Ellis, "Lovecraft Country"

Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Samira Wiley, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Madeline Brewer, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Outstanding Comedy Series

"black-ish"

"Cobra Kai"

"Emily in Paris"

"Hacks"

"The Flight Attendant"

"The Kominsky Method"

"Pen15"

"Ted Lasso"

Outstanding Lead Actor, Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

William H. Macy, "Shameless"

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Kenan Thompson, "Kenan"

Outstanding Lead Actress, Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant, "Shrill"

Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"

Allison Janney, "Mom"

Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish"

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Outstanding Supporting Actor, Comedy Series

Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"

Kenan Thompson, "Saturday Night Live"

**Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"

Brendan Hunt, "Ted Lasso"

Jeremy Swift, "Ted Lasso"

Paul Reiser, "The Kominsky Method"

Nick Mohammed, "Ted Lasso"

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, "Hacks"

Outstanding Supporting Actress, Comedy Series

Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"

Cecily Strong, "Saturday Night Live"

Juno Temple, "Ted Lasso"

Aidy Bryant, "Saturday Night Live"

Rosie Perez, "The Flight Attendant"

**Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

"I May Destroy You"

"Mare of Easttown"

"The Queen's Gambit"

"The Underground Railroad"

"WandaVision"

Outstanding Lead Actor, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Paul Bettany, "WandaVision"

Hugh Grant, "The Undoing"

Ewan McGregor, "Halston"

Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Hamilton"

Leslie Odom, Jr., "Hamilton"

Outstanding Lead Actress, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Michaela Coel, "I May Destroy You"

Cynthia Erivo, "Genius: Aretha"

Elizabeth Olsen, "WandaVision"

Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen's Gambit"

Kate Winslet, "Mare of Easttown"

Outstanding Supporting Actor, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Daveed Diggs, "Hamilton"

Evan Peters, "Mare of Easttown"

Jonathan Groff, "Hamilton"

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, "The Queen's Gambit"

Anthony Ramos, "Hamilton"

Paapa Essiedu, "I May Destroy You"

Outstanding Supporting Actress, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jean Smart, "Mare of Easttown"

**Julianne Nicholson, "Mare of Easttown"

Moses Ingram, "The Queen's Gambit"

Kathryn Hahn, "WandaVision"

Renee Elise Goldsberry, "Hamilton"

Phillipa Soo, "Hamilton"

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

"Conan"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

"A Black Lady Sketch Show"

"Saturday Night Live"

Outstanding Competition Program

“The Amazing Race"

"Nailed It!"

"RuPaul's Drag Race"

"Top Chef"

"The Voice"