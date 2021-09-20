See celebrities' behind-the-scenes pics for 2021 Emmys

TV's biggest names came together for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards Sunday night, and many celebs took to social media to give viewers a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the big night.

Catherine Zeta-Jones

The elegant and iconic actor shared a behind-the-scenes video with her husband, Michael Douglas, who is nominated for “The Kominsky Method.”

The two were on the way to the Emmys and sang a little song about the big event.

Susan Kelechi Watson

The "This Is Us" star shared several photos getting ready for the big night, including one with what appeared to be under-eye treatments.

Kelechi Watson shares a photo of her Emmys prep. Susan Kelechi Watson / Instagram

Gillian Anderson

“The Crown” actor Gillian Anderson shared an Emmys preparation photo to Instagram in which she is getting a facial. She also thanked her fans for helping her reach 2 million followers.

Leslie Grossman

Grossman and Paulson getting ready. Leslie Grossman / Instagram

“American Horror Story” star Grossman shared a photo with actor Sarah Paulson in face masks on Sunday, writing, “Friends that prep together."

Sarah Paulson

In addition to getting ready with Grossman, Paulson also shared some photos of her dog Lulu behind the scenes. Lulu seemed very interested in hanging out in the makeup and hair team’s luggage.

Paulson's dog, Lulu. Sarah Catharine Paulson / Instagram

Vanessa Lachey

Lachey got ready at home with hairstylist Ashlee Rose and makeup artist Liz Castellanos. Lachey posted several stories to Instagram, including one featuring her sweet dog, Dasher.

She also joked it was clear her husband, Nick Lachey, was in the room because football was on the TV in the background.

Mandy Moore

"This Is Us" star Mandy Moore shared a behind-the-scenes picture getting a facial yesterday from celebrity facialist Ivan Pol of The Beauty Sandwich. She joked her main accessory for the event, however, was her breast pump.

Moore shared a photo of her main accessory for the 2021 Emmys: a breast pump. Mandy Moore / Instagram

Moore welcomed her first child, Gus, with husband Taylor Goldsmith earlier this year.

Kaley Cuoco

Cuoco, who is nominated for multiple awards for "The Flight Attendant," including the highly competitive outstanding lead actress in a comedy series, shared a quick video of her relaxing ahead of the big night.

Cuoco shared a video getting a massage and enjoying a glass of wine. Kaley Cuoco / Instagram

Cuoco starred on “The Big Bang Theory," one of the most successful sitcoms of all time, for years but she never earned an Emmy nomination until this year.

