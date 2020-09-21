Here's a list of the winners at the 2020 Emmys

Sign up for our newsletter

Sept. 21, 2020, 12:14 AM UTC / Updated Sept. 21, 2020, 2:14 AM UTC / Source : TODAY

The 72nd Emmy Awards are being held Sunday night, albeit as a virtual event in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Jimmy Kimmel is the host of the telecast.

“Watchmen” received the most nominations of any TV show with 26 nods, followed by “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” with 20 and “Ozark” and “Succession,” both with 18.

We’re keeping track of the winners in select categories right here. Check back for updates throughout the night.

The winner in each category is in bold with asterisks.

Outstanding Drama Series

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“The Handmaid's Tale”

“Killing Eve”

“The Mandalorian”

“Ozark”

“Stranger Things”

“Succession”

Outstanding Comedy Series

"Curb Your Enthusiasm"

"Dead to Me"

"The Good Place"

"Insecure"

"The Kominsky Method"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

**"Schitt's Creek"

"What We Do in the Shadows"

Outstanding Lead Actor, Drama Series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Steve Carell, “The Morning Show”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Outstanding Lead Actress, Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Outstanding Lead Actor, Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Ted Danson, “The Good Place”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

**Eugene Levy, “Schitt's Creek”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Outstanding Lead Actress, Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me"

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Linda Cardellini, “Dead to Me”

**Catherine O'Hara, “Schitt's Creek”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Tracee Ellis Ross, "black-ish”

Outstanding Supporting Actor, Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul”

Nicholas Braun, “Succession”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid's Tale”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”

Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld”

Outstanding Supporting Actress, Drama Series

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”

Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”

Fiona Shaw, “Killing Eve”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid's Tale”

Thandie Newton, “Westworld”

Outstanding Supporting Actor, Comedy Series

Andre Braugher, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

Mahershala Ali, “Ramy”

Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”

**Daniel Levy, “Schitt's Creek”

William Jackson Harper, “The Good Place”

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Sterling K. Brown, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Outstanding Supporting Actress, Comedy Series

Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”

Yvonne Orji, “Insecure”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live”

**Annie Murphy, “Schitt's Creek”

D'Arcy Carden, “The Good Place”

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Marin Hinkle, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Outstanding Limited Series

“Little Fires Everywhere”

“Mrs. America”

“Unbelievable”

“Unorthodox”

**“Watchmen”

Outstanding Lead Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Jeremy Irons, “Watchmen”

Hugh Jackman, “Bad Education”

Paul Mescal, “Normal People”

Jeremy Pope, “Hollywood”

**Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

Outstanding Lead Actress, Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”

Shira Haas, “Unorthodox”

**Regina King, “Watchmen”

Octavia Spencer, “Self Made”

Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere”

Outstanding Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Dylan McDermott, “Hollywood”

Jim Parsons, “Hollywood”

Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend”

**Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Watchmen”

Jovan Adepo, “Watchmen”

Louis Gossett Jr., “Watchmen”

Outstanding Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie

Holland Taylor, “Hollywood”

**Uzo Aduba, “Mrs. America”

Margo Martindale, “Mrs. America”

Tracey Ullman, “Mrs. America”

Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”

Jean Smart, “Watchmen”

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

**“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Outstanding Competition Program

“The Masked Singer”

“Nailed It!”

**“RuPaul's Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”