The 72nd annual Emmy Awards are like none other, because the whole thing is taking place virtually as stars check in from their (quarantined) home bases. But that doesn't mean they're not taking time to put on face masks, makeup and elegant dresses!

Here's a look at some of our favorite getting-ready pictures from before Sunday's ceremony:

"Emmys prep... in my other mask," wrote Jennifer Aniston, nominated for "The Morning Show," wearing a face mask while holding up a glass of champagne. "Congratulations to the nominees and all of the amazing performances we’ve seen this year."

"Giving you Emmy’s prep realness ayyy," wrote "Black-ish" star Yara Shahidi, showing off her upper lip wax in a video with some sass.

"Just a girl and her date getting pretty for the #Emmys," joked Alex Borstein, nominated for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", as she posed with her Yorkie on her lap and two small masks under her eyes.

From Rachel Brosnahan's Instagram stories. rachelbrosnahan/Instagram

Speaking of "Marvelous" nominees, star Rachel Brosnahan took to her stories to share two pictures: One, posing (in masks) with stylist Joanna Vargas ("Missed this beauty queen," she wrote) and a second of faux pearl-adorned "fancy party picks" she's using on her Emmys snacks. "It's about to get FANCY over here," she wrote.

Borstein isn't the only one whose "date" is her fur baby; "Hollywood" nominee Dylan McDermott and his bow-tied dog Otis posed for a swanky shot, writing in the caption, "Almost Emmy Time!"

Dan Levy. instadanjlevy/Instagram

Three-time nominee "Schitt's Creek" star/creator Dan Levy made sure he had his tie on straight and posted a picture of himself dressed and masked on Instagram stories, with just the word "Ready" superimposed on the image.

"Euphoria" nominee Zendaya teased her Emmy look in a video in her Instagram story that stylist Law Roach shared on his IG with the note, "If Emmy was a real girl.... @zendaya wearing @christopherjohnrogers @louboutinworld and @bulgari."

"The Good Place's" Jameela Jamil went all casual on her Instagram, writing in her photo caption, "No bra? No heels? NO PROBLEM. Wearing PJ’s to the 72nd Emmy awards (from my house) is my kind of vibes. Excited to see if we win any of the 7 awards we have been nominated for!!!! I still did my make up and wore a sequin dressing gown, because... It’s what Tahani would have wanted. And this is her day, not mine."