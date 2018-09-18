Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

Finally! Henry Winkler just won his 1st Primetime Emmy

The 72-year-old former "Happy Days" star won for his performance as a temperamental acting teacher on HBO's "Barry."
by Gina Vivinetto / / Source: TODAY

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

Henry Winkler won the first Primetime Emmy award of his career — four decades after he began playing The Fonz on "Happy Days."

At Monday's 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, the 72-year-old Winkler nabbed the best supporting actor in a comedy series award for his performance as temperamental acting teacher Gene Cousineau on HBO's dark comedy "Barry."

Image: Henry Winkler
A shocked Henry Winkler accepts the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for "Barry" at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday.Chris Pizzello / AP

The thrilled actor made his way to the stage, joking that he'd prepared his speech "43 years ago."

"If you stay at the table long enough, the chips come to you, and tonight I got to clear the table," said the star.

Winkler faced tough competition in his category, which also included Alec Baldwin ("Saturday Night Live"), Louie Anderson ("Baskets"), Tituss Burgess ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), Kenan Thompson ("Saturday Night Live"), Brian Tyree Henry ("Atlanta") and Tony Shalhoub ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel").

HAPPY DAYS, (Back L-R), Erin Moran, Ron Howard, Henry Winkler, (Front), Tom Bosley, Marion Ross, 197
Henry Winkler, top right, found fame for his role as Arthur "The Fonz" Fonzarelli on ABC's "Happy Days" from 1974 until 1984. Everett Collection

It was Winkler's sixth Primetime Emmy nomination, including three nominations in the outstanding lead actor in a comedy series category for his role as Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli on ABC's "Happy Days," which aired from 1974 until 1984.

The actor wrapped up his short, jubilant acceptance speech with a hilarious shoutout to his grown children.

"Kids, kids! Jed, Zoe and Max, you can go to bed now. Daddy won!" he told them.

Henry Winkler on his reality show, children's book, kids' competition

Jan.29.201803:36

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
MORE FROM today