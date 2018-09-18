Finally! Henry Winkler just won his 1st Primetime Emmy

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Henry Winkler won the first Primetime Emmy award of his career — four decades after he began playing The Fonz on "Happy Days."

At Monday's 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, the 72-year-old Winkler nabbed the best supporting actor in a comedy series award for his performance as temperamental acting teacher Gene Cousineau on HBO's dark comedy "Barry."

A shocked Henry Winkler accepts the award for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series for "Barry" at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday. Chris Pizzello / AP

The thrilled actor made his way to the stage, joking that he'd prepared his speech "43 years ago."

"If you stay at the table long enough, the chips come to you, and tonight I got to clear the table," said the star.

Winkler faced tough competition in his category, which also included Alec Baldwin ("Saturday Night Live"), Louie Anderson ("Baskets"), Tituss Burgess ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), Kenan Thompson ("Saturday Night Live"), Brian Tyree Henry ("Atlanta") and Tony Shalhoub ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel").

Henry Winkler, top right, found fame for his role as Arthur "The Fonz" Fonzarelli on ABC's "Happy Days" from 1974 until 1984. Everett Collection

It was Winkler's sixth Primetime Emmy nomination, including three nominations in the outstanding lead actor in a comedy series category for his role as Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli on ABC's "Happy Days," which aired from 1974 until 1984.

The actor wrapped up his short, jubilant acceptance speech with a hilarious shoutout to his grown children.

"Kids, kids! Jed, Zoe and Max, you can go to bed now. Daddy won!" he told them.