Stephen Colbert kicked off the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Award ceremony on Sunday with a monologue that celebrated — and skewered — many of the night's nominees, including "This Is Us" star Milo Ventimiglia.

AFP - Getty Images Stephen Colbert

"But seriously, Milo, you're going to die this season, right?" Colbert ribbed the show's star sitting in the audience. "Just give us a hint. You slip in a bathtub? Bad clams? A circus lion in a convenience store? What happens? I'm just saying your fans want to see you dead."

The late-night funny man also poked fun at U.S. President Donald Trump, recalling a time when Trump, miffed that his reality show, "Celebrity Apprentice," never won an Emmy, accused the award process of being rigged. "Unlike the presidency, Emmys go to the winner of the popular vote," Colbert quipped.

Chris Pizzello / AP Dave Chappelle and Melissa McCarthy

'SNL' scores big time

"Westworld and "Saturday Night Live" led the night's nominees with 22 nods each, but it was "SNL" that racked up awards. The legendary comedy show entered the evening already scoring at least two Emmys at last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys when guest stars Dave Chappelle and Melissa McCarthy picked up statues.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was one of the night's most unexpected guests.

McCarthy won, of course, for her hilarious impersonation of former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. In an unexpected twist, Spicey himself made a brief cameo during Colbert's opening monologue, causing McCarthy's jaw to drop.

"SNL" also nabbed the Emmy for Best Variety Sketch Series, and continued to pick up awards throughout the evening.

Chris Pizzello / AP Kate McKinnon

The great Kate wins again

"Saturday Night Live" star Kate McKinnon won her second consecutive Emmy for Best Supporting Actress on a Comedy Series, beating out her cast mates Leslie Jones and Vanessa Bayer, among other talented funny ladies. The actress, who portrayed Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election, thanked Clinton in her speech.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin wins, too

Alec Baldwin nabbed an Emmy for portraying Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live" and accepted his award by joking, "I supposed I should say, 'At long last, Mr. President, here is your Emmy.'"

Kevin Winter / Getty Images "9 to 5" stars Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda reunite.

A '9 to 5' reunion

In one highlight of the evening, the stars of the legendary comedy "9 to 5" — Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda — took to the stage together to present the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie to "Big Little Lies" star Alexander Skarsgard.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images "Big Little Lies" star (L-R) Shailene Woodley, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, and Zoe Kravitz present the award. Dern won an Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in A Limited Series or Movie.

Another big win for 'Big Little Lies'

Six-time Emmy nominee Laura Dern picked her first Emmy for Best Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role on "Big Little Lies." Dern was cheered on by her co-stars and fellow nominees Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman. Other contenders in the star-studded category included Hollywood heavyweights Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange, who were both nominated for "Feud," Felicity Huffman ("American Crime") and Carrie Coon ("Fargo.")

Chris Pizzello / AP Ann Dowd accepting the award for best supporting actress.

Ann Dowd wins Best Supporting Actress

"The Handmaid's Tale" star Ann Dowd was clearly stunned to nab the Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, beating out her co-star Samira Wiley, "This Is Us" star Chrissy Metz, preternaturally talented "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown (one of Emmy's youngest nominees at 13) and other talented ladies.

No 'Game of Thrones'

"Game of Thrones," which won a record-breaking 12 Emmys in 2015, failed to be nominated for any Emmys this year because of a technicality. The beloved HBO dragon drama (and best drama winner for the past two years) was ineligible because of its late start date.