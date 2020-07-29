Kerry Washington, Reese Witherspoon honor late director Lynn Shelton after Emmy nomination

Filmmaker Lynn Shelton, who died unexpectedly at 54 years old in May, was nominated posthumously for an Emmy for her work directing several episodes of the popular Hulu series "Little Fires Everywhere." After the news broke, celebrities who worked with her are paying tribute to the director once more.

In this Jan. 17, 2014, file photo, director Lynn Shelton poses at the premiere of the film "Laggies" during the 2014 Sundance Film Festival, in Park City, Utah.

Kerry Washington, who played one of the show's leads, tweeted on Tuesday that she was "thinking about the joy and vision Lynn Shelton brought to the world and to this show. Congratulations Lynn, I hope you are celebrating in the beyond."

In a recent interview with Deadline, she further reflected on working with Shelton.

"My heart just really swells when I think of Lynn Shelton nomination because it’s such a devastating loss to our storytelling community,” she told the outlet. “She was such a tremendous talent and such a beautiful person ... To have her beautiful work acknowledged in this way is so meaningful."

Reese Witherspoon, who starred opposite Washington, shared her tribute in a comment on an Instagram post by podcaster Marc Maron, who was dating Shelton at the time of her death.

Alongside a photo of Shelton's jean jacket that she got while working on "Little Fires Everywhere," Maron wrote, "I know for a FACT Lynn Shelton would be thrilled with her Emmy nomination for directing for LFE! Deserved. She was the real deal. Miss her. A lot. Love her. #RIP"

Witherspoon responded: "She deserves All of it ! She put her heart & soul on the screen. You’re right , she was the real deal. I miss her, too."

The "Big Little Lies" actor also tweeted: "Our beloved Lynn Shelton. A beautiful way to honor her spirit and inspiring work."

Actor Mark Duplass, who starred in one of Shelton's first films, 2009's "Humpday," remembered her on Twitter, as well.

"What a wonderful honor for our dear friend Lynn," he said. "Let's all continue honor her legacy. Be supportive of your peers. Realize your potential. Laugh, laugh, laugh... and then laugh some more."

Shelton died from a previously unidentified blood disorder in mid-May, TODAY previously reported. She collapsed after having been ill for a week and was taken to a hospital, where she died less than 24 hours later. At the time of her death, both Washington and Witherspoon opened up about Shelton's impact on their lives.

In an Instagram post featuring a picture of herself and Shelton, Witherspoon wrote: "I’m in complete shock that this vibrant, talented, and soulful filmmaker is no longer with us."

On Twitter, Washington added: "You walked into my life and immediately changed me for the better. What an inspiration!!!! Your vision. Your enthusiasm for life. Your fiercely independent spirit. Your humor and love and dedication. As an artist. A mother. A director. A co-conspirator. A light."