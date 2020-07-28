Sign up for our newsletter

America has watched a lot of TV the last few months as people have hunkered down at home due to the coronavirus, so it’s as good a time as any to salute the best the small screen has to offer, as nominations for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday morning.

Leslie Jones hosted the event, which also featured Laverne Cox, Josh Gad and Tatiana Maslany presenting while appearing remotely.

Jimmy Kimmel will host the Emmy Awards, which are expected to be a virtual affair and air on ABC on Sept. 20.

Take a look at the nominations below.

Lead Actor, Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Ted Danson, “The Good Place”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Eugene Levy, “Schitt's Creek”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy”

Lead Actress, Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me"

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Linda Cardellini, “Dead to Me”

Catherine O'Hara, “Schitt's Creek”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish”

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Lead Actor, Drama Series

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Steve Carell, “The Morning Show”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Lead Actress, Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Outstanding Competition Program

“The Masked Singer”

“Nailed It”

“RuPaul's Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Lead Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Jeremy Irons, “Watchmen”

Hugh Jackman, “Bad Education”

Paul Mescal, “Normal People”

Jeremy Pope, “Hollywood”

Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

Lead Actress, Limited Series

Cate Blanchett, “Mrs. America”

Shira Haas “Unorthodox”

Regina King, “Watchmen”

Octavia Spencer, “Self Made”

Kerry Washington, “Little Fires Everywhere”

Outstanding Limited Series

“Little Fires Everywhere”

“Mrs. America”

“Unbelievable”

“Unorthodox”

“Watchmen”

Outstanding Comedy Series

"Curb Your Enthusiasm"

"Dead to Me"

"The Good Place"

"Insecure"

"The Kominsky Method"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"Schitt's Creek"

"What We Do in the Shadows"

Outstanding Drama Series

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“The Handmaid's Tale”

“Killing Eve”

“The Mandalorian”

“Ozark”

“Stranger Things”

“Succession”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

Mahershala Ali, “Ramy”

Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”

Daniel Levy, “Schitt's Creek”

William Jackson Harper, “The Good Place”

Alan Arkin, “The Kominsky Method”

Sterling K. Brown, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”

Yvonne Orji, “Insecure”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live”

Annie Murphy, “Schitt's Creek”

D'Arcy Carden, “The Good Place”

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Marin Hinkle, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Outstanding Supporting Actor, Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, “Better Call Saul”

Nicholas Braun, “Succession”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid's Tale”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”

Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld”

Outstanding Supporting Actress, Drama Series

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”

Meryl Streep, “Big Little Lies”

Fiona Shaw, “Killing Eve”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid's Tale”

Thandie Newton, “Westworld”

Outstanding Guest Actor, Comedy Series

Fred Willard, “Modern Family”

Dev Patel, “Modern Love”

Brad Pitt, “Saturday Night Live”

Adam Driver, “Saturday Night Live”

Eddie Murphy, “Saturday Night Live”

Luke Kirby, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Outstanding Guest Actress, Comedy Series

Angela Bassett, "A Black Lady Sketch Show"

Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Saturday Night Live”

Maya Rudolph, “The Good Place”

Wanda Sykes, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Bette Midler, “The Politician”

Outstanding Guest Actor, Drama Series

Andrew Scott, “Black Mirror”

James Cromwell, “Succession”

Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian”

Martin Short, “The Morning Show”

Jason Bateman, “The Outsider”

Ron Cephas Jones, “This Is Us”

Outstanding Guest Actress, Drama Series

Cicely Tyson, “How to Get Away with Murder”

Laverne Cox, ‘Orange Is the New Black”

Cherry Jones, “Succession”

Harriet Walter, “Succession”

Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid's Tale”

Phylicia Rashad, “This Is Us”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Dylan McDermott, “Hollywood”

Jim Parsons, “Hollywood”

Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend”

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Watchmen”

Jovan Adepo, “Watchmen”

Louis Gossett Jr., “Watchmen”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Holland Taylor, “Hollywood”

Uzo Aduba, “Mrs. America”

Margo Martindale, “Mrs. America”

Tracey Ullman, “Mrs. America”

Toni Collette, “Unbelievable”

Jean Smart, “Watchmen”

Outstanding Variety/Sketch Series

"A Black Lady Sketch Show"

"Drunk History"

"Saturday Night Live"

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, “Making It”

Nicole Byer, “Nailed It!”

Bobby Berk, Karama Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, “Queer Eye”

RuPaul, “RuPaul's Drag Race”

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec and Kevin O'Leary, “Shark Tank”

Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio, “Top Chef”