share tweet pin email

It's that time again! The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences just released its list of the top small-screen talent, series, movies and specials that will soon vie for gold at the 70th annual Emmy Awards.

"The Handmaid's Tale" star (and new nominee) Samira Wiley joined "New Amsterdam's" Ryan Eggold at the Wolf Theatre in North Hollywood Thursday morning to announce the nominees, and the roundup featured a mix of fan favorites, critics' picks and even a few surprises.

NBC, Hulu

Of course, wildly popular shows like "This Is Us," "Game of Thrones," "Black-ish" and "The Handmaid's Tale" took their fair share of the noms, but did your prime-time preferences make the cut?

Check out the list of Emmy nominations below and see for yourself!

Drama Series

"The Crown"

"Game of Thrones"

"The Handmaid’s Tale"

"Stranger Things"

"The Americans"

"This Is Us"

"Westworld"

Netflix "Stranger Things" is up for Outstanding Drama Series among the 2018 Emmy nominees.

Comedy Series

"Atlanta"

"Barry"

"Black-ish"

"Curb Your Enthusiasm"

"GLOW"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"Silicon Valley"

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

Lead Actress, Drama

Claire Foy, "The Crown"

Tatiana Maslany, "Orphan Black"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Keri Russell, "The Americans"

Evan Rachel Wood, "Westworld"

NBC Once again this year, "This Is Us" grabbed Emmy noms.

Lead Actor, Drama

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Ed Harris, "Westworld"

Matthew Rhys, "The Americans"

Milo Ventimiglia, "This Is Us"

Jeffrey Wright, "Westworld"

Lead Actress, Comedy

Pamela Adlon, "Better Things"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Allison Janney, "Mom"

Issa Rae, "Insecure"

Tracee Ellis Ross, "Black-ish"

Lily Tomlin, "Grace and Frankie"

ABC Tracee Ellis Ross is just one of the nominees from the hit sitcom "Black-ish."

Lead Actor, Comedy

Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"

Ted Danson, "The Good Place"

Larry David, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"

Donald Glover, "Atlanta"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

William H. Macy, "Shameless"

Supporting Actress, Drama

Alexis Bledel, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Millie Bobby Brown, "Stranger Things"

Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Lena Headey, "Game of Thrones"

Vanessa Kirby, "The Crown"

Thandie Newton, "Westworld"

Yvonne Strahovski, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Supporting Actor, Drama

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, "Game of Thrones"

Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones"

Joseph Fiennes, "The Handmaid's Tale"

David Harbour, "Stranger Things"

Mandy Patinkin, "Homeland"

Matt Smith, "The Crown"

NBC Kate McKinnon is one of several "SNL" cast members to earn a nod.

Supporting Actress, Comedy

Zazie Beetz, "Atlanta"

Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Aidy Bryant, "Saturday Night Live"

Betty Gilpin, "GLOW"

Leslie Jones, "Saturday Night Live"

Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"

Laurie Metcalf, "Roseanne"

Megan Mullally, "Will & Grace"

Supporting Actor, Comedy

Louie Anderson, "Baskets"

Alec Baldwin, "Saturday Night Live"

Tituss Burgess, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

Brian Tyree Henry, "Atlanta"

Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Kenan Thompson, "Saturday Night Live"

Henry Winkler, "Barry"

FX Brian Tyree Henry and Donald Glover both received nominations for their standout work on "Atlanta."

Limited Series or Movie

"The Alienist"

"The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

"Genius: Picasso"

"Godless"

"Patrick Melrose"

Lead Actress, Limited Series or Movie

Jessica Biel, "The Sinner"

Laura Dern, "The Tale"

Michelle Dockery, "Godless"

Edie Falco, "Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders"

Regina King, "Seven Seconds"

Sarah Paulson, "American Horror Story: Cult"

Lead Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Antonio Banderas, "Genius: Picasso"

Darren Criss, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

Benedict Cumberbatch, "Patrick Melrose"

Jeff Daniels, "The Looming Tower"

John Legend, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert"

Jesse Plemons, "Black Mirror: USS Callister"

FX Darren Criss is nominated for his performance as Andrew Cunanan on "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story."

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie

Sara Bareilles, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert"

Penélope Cruz, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

Judith Light, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

Adina Porter, "American Horror Story: Cult"

Merritt Wever, "Godless"

Letitia Wright, "Black Mirror: Black Museum"

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Jeff Daniels, "Godless"

Brandon Victor Dixon, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert"

John Leguizamo, "Waco"

Ricky Martin, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

Edgar Ramírez, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

Michael Stuhlbarg, "The Looming Tower"

Finn Wittrock, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

Reality Competition Series

"The Amazing Race"

"American Ninja Warrior"

"Project Runway"

"RuPaul's Drag Race"

"Top Chef"

"The Voice"

Guest Actress, Drama

Diana Rigg, “Game of Thrones”

Cicely Tyson, “How to Get Away with Murder”

Viola Davis, “Scandal”

Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid's Tale”

Kelly Jenrette, “The Handmaid's Tale”

Cherry Jones, “The Handmaid's Tale”

Guest Actor, Drama

F. Murray Abraham, “Homeland”

Cameron Britton, “Mindhunter”

Matthew Goode, “The Crown”

Gerald McRaney, “This Is Us”

Ron Cephas Jones, “This Is Us”

Jimmi Simpson, “Westworld”

Guest Actress, Comedy

Wanda Sykes, “Black-ish”

Tina Fey, “Saturday Night Live”

Tiffany Haddish, “Saturday Night Live”

Maya Rudolph, “The Good Place”

Jane Lynch, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Molly Shannon, “Will & Grace”

Guest Actor, Comedy

Katt Williams, “Atlanta”

Sterling K. Brown, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

Bryan Cranston, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

Donald Glover, “Saturday Night Live”

Bill Hader, “Saturday Night Live”

The 70th Emmy Awards will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 17, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.