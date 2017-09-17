share tweet pin email

The 69th Emmy Awards, honoring the top TV shows and performances of the past year, is underway at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. “This Is Us,” “Stranger Things,” “Modern Family” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” are just a few of the popular series that are nominated in the major categories.

We’re keeping track of all of the winners throughout the night. Make sure to check back for updates.

Here's a rundown of the categories. The winner in each category is in bold with asterisks.

SNL/Universal Television Kate McKinnon SNL cold open

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Leslie Jones, "Saturday Night Live"

**Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"

Vanessa Bayer, "Saturday Night Live"

Kathryn Hahn, "Transparent"

Judith Light, "Transparent"

Anna Chlumsky, "Veep"

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, "Better Call Saul"

Mandy Patinkin, "Homeland"

Michael Kelly, "House of Cards"

David Harbour, "Stranger Things"

**John Lithgow, "The Crown"

Ron Cephas Jones, "This Is Us"

Jeffrey Wright, "Westworld"

Courtesy of Netflix Stranger Things

Outstanding Drama Series

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“House of Cards” (Netflix)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

“Westworld” (HBO)

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Atlanta” (FX)

“Black-ish” (ABC)

“Master of None” (Netflix)

“Modern Family” (ABC)

“Silicon Valley” (HBO)

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix)

“Veep” (HBO)

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Anthony Hopkins, “Westworld”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”

Liev Schreiber, “Ray Donovan”

Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards”

Milo Ventimiglia, “This Is Us”

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Viola Davis, "How to Get Away With Murder"

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Keri Russell, “The Americans”

Evan Rachel Wood, “Westworld”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

HBO Westworld

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”

Zach Galifianakis, “Baskets”

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon, "Better Things"

Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie”

Allison Janney, “Mom”

Ellie Kemper, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”

Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba, "Orange Is The New Black"

Millie Bobby Brown, "Stranger Things"

Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Samira Wiley, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Chrissy Metz, "This Is Us"

Thandie Newton, "Westworld"

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Louie Anderson, "Baskets"

Ty Burrell, "Modern Family"

Alec Baldwin, "Saturday Night Live"

Tituss Burgess, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

Tony Hale, "Veep"

Matt Walsh, "Veep"

Outstanding Limited Series

"Big Little Lies" (HBO)

"Fargo" (FX)

"FEUD: Bette And Joan" (FX)

"Genius" (National Geographic)

"The Night Of" (HBO)

Outstanding Television Movie

"Black Mirror: San Junipero" (Netflix)

"Dolly Parton's Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love" (NBC)

"Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Masterpiece)" (PBS)

"The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks" (HBO)

"The Wizard Of Lies" (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Ewan McGregor, "Fargo"

Geoffrey Rush, "Genius"

Benedict Cumberbatch, "Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Masterpiece)"

John Turturro, "The Night Of"

Riz Ahmed, "The Night Of"

Robert De Niro, "The Wizard Of Lies"

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Felicity Huffman, "American Crime"

Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"

Reese Witherspoon, "Big Little Lies"

Carrie Coon, "Fargo"

Jessica Lange, "FEUD: Bette And Joan"

Susan Sarandon, "FEUD: Bette And Joan"