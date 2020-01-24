Emma Thompson's husband thought he was destined to marry … Kate Winslet?!

As any fan of Jane Austen’s “Sense and Sensibility” will tell you, Ang Lee’s 1995 big-screen adaptation had the perfect cast, with stars like Hugh Grant, the late Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson, Kate Winslet and Greg Wise stepping into the lead roles.

But as it turns out, those stars weren’t just right for the parts. A couple of them were perfect for each other, too.

It just took a while to figure out which ones, according to Thompson, who shared the fateful story during a recent episode of "The Graham Norton Show."

Wise, who played Willoughby in the film, believed the casting was kismet.

"Before he did the job, he went to see a friend of his who was a bit witchy and she said he would meet his future partner on the film,” Thompson, 60, explained.

That proved to be true, as he ended up marrying her eight years later. However, since he was seven years her junior and since she was married to actor-director Kenneth Branagh at the time, he suspected his true love would be someone closer to his age on the set.

“He assumed it wasn't me because I was married and quite lot older than him so he thought it might be Kate,” as in her pal Winslet.

In fact, he was so convinced, he took the other actress on a date.

“He took her to Glastonbury, and she was so bored, and he thought, 'This isn't going to work. Who can it be?'”

The funny tale came to an end when Thompson glossed over a few details that lead to her love connection with Wise and just skipped ahead to their happily ever after.

“Then things happened that probably shouldn't have happened, and it's been 25 years in May,” she said with a smile.