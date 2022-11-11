Emma Thompson details divorce from ex-husband Kenneth Branagh: ‘I was utterly blind’

Emma Thompson is opening up about her difficult divorce from Kenneth Branagh.

In a candid interview with The New Yorker, the “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” star told the outlet that she was "blinded" by her ex-husband Branagh, who she alleges "had relationships with other women on set."

“I was utterly, utterly blind ... What I learned was how easy it is to be blinded by your own desire to deceive yourself," she said.

Branagh and Thompson at their wedding in 1989. Georges De Keerle / Getty Images

Thompson, now 63, and Branagh, 61, married in 1989 and appeared in several films together, including “Fortunes of War,” “Dead Again” and two Shakespeare adaptations directed by Branagh, “Henry V” and “Much Ado About Nothing.” They separated and divorced six years after tying the knot.

In 1995, Thompson and Branagh released a joint statement announcing their divorce, reported the New York Times, that said their split was due to conflicting work schedules.

“Our work has inevitably led to our spending long periods of time away from each other, and as a result, we have drifted apart,” the statement read.

TODAY has reached out to Branagh’s representatives for comment but has not heard back.

“I was half alive,” Thompson said, recalling her feelings in the midst of their split. “Any sense of being a lovable or worthy person had gone completely.”

She compared her emotional state at the time to “shattered dishes,” as The New Yorker put it — and she revealed that it was her current husband, Greg Wise, 56, “who picked up the pieces and put them back together.”

Wise and Thompson have been together for 27 years. Karwai Tang / WireImage

Thompson and Wise crossed paths when he played the roguish John Willoughby in 1995’s “Sense and Sensibility.” They co-starred in the film, and the Jane Austen adaptation also earned Thompson an Academy Award for Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay).

“Full of beans and looking gorgeous. Ruffled our feathers a bit,” Thompson wrote in her production diary at the time about Wise, according to The New Yorker.

She and Wise got married in 2003 and they share a 22-year-old daughter, Gaia, and an informally adopted son, Tindyebwa Agaba.