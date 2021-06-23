Emma Stone and husband Dave McCary make rare public appearance — see the pics

Emma Stone and husband Dave McCary may not pose for pics together often, but when they do they sure look happy.

The Oscar winner, 32, and her husband, a writer and segment director for "Saturday Night Live," recently visited San Diego Padres announcers Mark Grant and Don Orsillo in their booth — and both broadcasters shared play-by-play details of the meeting Wednesday on Twitter.

La La Land...Naaahhhh...

More like, Padre Land! Thanks to Emma Stone and her Husband David McCary for visiting us in the booth. It was truly a pleasure! Go Padres! #bestactress pic.twitter.com/F5G5FiWoVZ — Mark Grant (@Mudcat55) June 23, 2021

The new parents — E! News reported in March that Stone and McCary welcomed their first child, a baby girl — wore Padres jerseys during the outing and smiled big as they posed alongside Grant and Orsillo.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long. Sign up for the TODAY Newsletter!

"La La Land... Naaahhhh... More like, Padre Land! Thanks to Emma Stone and her Husband David McCary for visiting us in the booth. It was truly a pleasure! Go Padres!" Grant captioned his shot, adding the hashtag #bestactress.

Great to meet Academy Award winning Best Actress Emma Stone and her husband Dave McCary from Saturday Night Live. I mentioned I have done a few films myself 😂 #Dontourage @Padres pic.twitter.com/MFge6v33R3 — Don Orsillo (@DonOrsillo) June 23, 2021

"Great to meet Academy Award winning Best Actress Emma Stone and her husband Dave McCary from Saturday Night Live. I mentioned I have done a few films myself," Orsillo joked next to his pic.

While the newlyweds have remained tight-lipped about their life together, they've been spotted together at a handful of public events, including the 2019 SAG Awards.

In December of that year, McCary shared an Instagram pic of Stone showing off an engagement ring.

The couple met when the "La La Land" star hosted "SNL" in 2016, and they wed in 2020, according to People.

Though the pair haven't made any public comments about their baby daughter, the "Easy A" star hinted that she wanted to start a family during an interview with fellow Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence for Elle magazine in 2018.

"My perspective about kids has changed as I've gotten older," Stone said. "I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, I'm never getting married, I'm never having kids. And then I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids."

Related: