IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

From plugs to locks, 6 smart gadgets to upgrade your home — according to an expert

Emma Stone reacts on jumbotron after being booed at the Mets game

Emma Stone and her husband, Dave McCary, wear their San Diego Padres gear proudly. Mets fans weren't having it.
Wild Card Series - San Diego Padres v New York Mets - Game One
Emma Stone got some grief in New York for being a San Diego Padres fan, but took it all in stride.Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres / Getty Images
By Scott Stump

Emma Stone and her husband, Dave McCary, endured a cascade of boos from New York Mets fans over the weekend, but they got the last laugh.

The "La La Land" actor and her husband were pictured on the scoreboard during the game on Oct. 7 wearing jackets and hats of the visiting San Diego Padres, provoking a round of boos from the fans of the home team at Citi Field in Queens.

McCary, 37, a San Diego native and diehard Padres fan, raised his beer and tipped his cap amid the boos, while Stone, 33, gave a shrug and a smile before taking a sip of her beer.

They certainly enjoyed themselves in the end considering the underdog Padres beat the Mets 7-1 in that game and then eliminated New York from the playoffs with a dominating 6-0 win on Sunday night.

They now enter a series that should have plenty of celebrity sightings on the scoreboard. The Padres face off against the rival Los Angeles Dodgers in the next round.

While they were getting booed in New York, Stone and McCary were being cheered in San Diego.

“Big fans of these fans,” the Padres team account tweeted alongside photos of the couple from the game. “Hi Dave and Emma!”

“Style, grace and good taste…Emma is always welcome @PetcoPark,” Padres CEO Erik Greupner tweeted.

Stone can also take solace that she isn't the only celebrity hearing the boos out in public these days. Mila Kunis recently received a New York welcome during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in Brooklyn.

Emma Stone: Playing Billie Jean King in ‘Battle of the Sexes’ was ‘huge honor’

Sept. 21, 201705:03

The "That '70s Show" star took it in stride when she earned multiple rounds of boos for her childhood stories about pizza in a city that is a pizza mecca.

Stone also wasn't the only celebrity booed at a sporting event over the weekend.

Kim Kardashian was shown on the big screen at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles during the Dallas Cowboys-Los Angeles Rams game and heard jeers from the home crowd.

Scott Stump

Scott Stump is a staff reporter and the writer of the daily newsletter This is TODAY. He has been a regular contributor for TODAY.com since 2011, producing news stories and features across the trending, pop culture, sports, parents, pets, health, style, food and TMRW verticals. 