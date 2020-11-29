After binging season four of "The Crown," we're still hankering for more from the Netflix show, which follows a fictionalized version of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage. Luckily, the actor who plays Princess Diana is sharing some behind-the-scenes photos and video that are satisfying our royal cravings.

Emma Corrin, who was cast as young Lady Di for the fourth season of the drama, took to Instagram to share a gallery of candid moments from the set. (Swipe right below to see all the moments!)

In one, we can see the 24-year-old dressed in Princess Diana's iconic wedding gown. In the clip, costumers are busy working out the gigantic veil that falls behind her while Corrin stands in the dress made to look like the gown Diana wore on her big day in 1981.

In another clip, Corrin is seen playfully roller-skating across her trailer. There's also lots of backstage moments with her co-star Josh O'Connor, who plays Prince Charles in the third and fourth seasons of the show.

emmalouisecorrin / Instagram

Corrin shared a few selfies, as well, which highlighted the arduous process of getting into hair and makeup to play Diana. Thankfully, Corrin already bore a striking resemblance to the late icon — so much so that she was initially tapped to be a stand-in to read lines during auditions for “The Crown.”

"I was asked to come in and help read opposite the girls auditioning for Camilla," she revealed on TODAY. "And Josh was there as well, so yeah, that’s the first time we met. It’s kind of crazy, thinking back.”

During that TODAY interview, Corrin also reflected on tackling the role of the legendary princess as someone who was born just two years before Diana's death. To prepare, Corrin interviewed people who actually knew Diana, including her private secretary Patrick Jephson.

“I have no living memory of her, so it’s always kind of bittersweet for me to talk to people who were close to her,” Corrin said. “I remember him just saying how happy she was, how she had a very natural inclination toward happiness, and if you knew her well, you could always make her laugh in an instant, which was so nice.”

Even with all of Corrin's research, Princess Diana's family, in particular, her brother Charles Spencer, still has concerns about the accuracy of the series.

“‘The Crown’ asked if they could film at Althorp, and I said obviously not,” the 56-year-old explained on a recent podcast, referring to his family’s home in Northamptonshire, England. “The worry for me is that people see a program like that, and they forget that it is fiction. ... I find Americans tell me they have watched ‘The Crown’ as if they have taken a history lesson. Well, they haven’t.”

“There is a lot of conjecture and a lot of invention, isn’t there?" he added. "You can hang it on fact, but the bits in between are not fact."