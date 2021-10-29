Emily VanCamp is beaming with love!

On Thursday, the former “Revenge” star posted a picture on Instagram of husband Joshua Bowman with their newborn daughter, Iris.

“Happy 10 years my love! Thank you for the magic you bring to our lives everyday. We are so lucky,” she captioned the photo of Bowman holding their daughter in a field near a house.

In August, VanCamp announced Iris’ arrival on Instagram with a trop of pregnancy pictures, as well as one featuring a baby’s hand.

“Welcome to the world our sweet little Iris Our hearts are full,” she wrote.

VanCamp and Bowman married in 2018 after they co-starred on “Revenge,” which aired for four seasons from 2011 until 2015.

“The most perfect day exactly 2 years ago,” VanCamp captioned a picture of their wedding on Instagram in honor of their anniversary last December.

“Thank you for the best adventures my love. Happy Anniversary.”

VanCamp, who currently stars in "The Resident," has previously said the pandemic gave her a chance to spend more time with Bowman.

"I was like, 'OK, I actually get to just sleep for a bit,' which was amazing," she told People in April. "Just being able to enjoy the quiet, enjoy my husband and my dog, enjoy being home, things that I hadn't had for a really long time. I did not take that for granted at all. I loved every second of it."