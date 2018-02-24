Emily Ratajkowski ties the knot at City Hall in a surprise wedding

share tweet pin email

Model Emily Ratajkowski confirmed her rumored relationship with actor and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard with an unexpected wedding announcement Friday evening.

The 26-year-old beauty tied the knot in an impromptu ceremony at New York's City Hall.

emrata / TODAY The Instagram series represents one of Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard's only public appearances together.

Ratajkowski revealed the surprising event with a series of posts to her Instagram story.

After a few vague photos Friday afternoon, the model finally announced her marriage.

emrata / Instagram Emily Ratajkowski got a post-wedding kiss from Sebastian Bear-McClard.

“I got married today," Ratajkowski captioned a loving selfie with her new husband, Bear-McClard.

The “Gone Girl” actress wore a mustard-colored Zara pantsuit for the low-key nuptials and even opted against a diamond engagement ring. Ratajkowski’s selfie shows only a simple gold band around the model’s finger.

Bear-McClard, 31, wore a matching gold band plus two flashier rings on his fingers that read “EM” and “RATA.”

Minutes after her announcement, Ratajkowski celebrated the event with a photo of the couple embracing.

ðnyð A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on Feb 23, 2018 at 1:32pm PST

Before the whirlwind romance, Ratajkowski spent four years dating musician Jeff Magid. The model never confirmed her breakup with Magid; rumors spread of the relationship's end only when sources spotted Ratajkowski with Bear-McClard around Valentine’s Day.

Despite the remarkably short love affair, fans and friends shared congratulations and well-wishes for the beautiful couple.