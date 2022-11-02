Emily Ratajkowski is the internet's new big sister

Emily Ratajkowski (or, as her fans know her, "EmRata") is a bestselling author, model, entrepreneur, actor, working mom — and, as her popular TikTok and new podcast show, one of culture's foremost conversation-starters.

In "High Low," which aired officially on Nov. 1 on all audio streaming platforms, Ratajkowski will discuss a wide range of both high and low-brow women's issues (hence the name) in a way that is accessible and relevant.

Speaking to TODAY about "High Low," Ratajkowski said the podcast was intended to be a grab bag of topics.

"I like the idea that you're not always going to get the same thing," Ratajkowski told TODAY. "You listen to it week to week and you never know what you're gonna get."

The podcast's episode structure lends itself to dialogue and debate. Each week, Ratajkowski and a guest unpack a common question that, chances are, you've asked yourself before (or someone you know has).

As for what question to start with? Ratajkowski said that was the ultimate question.

"It was really hard to choose what would be the first episode because there are questions that feel a little bit more intellectual and there are questions that feel a little bit more 'low brow," she said.

She settled on the episode — co-hosted with "Call Her Daddy" host Alex Cooper — about whether people should have sex on the first date. "I liked sex on the first date as the first one because it really married both (high brow and low brow)," she said.

Ratajkowski sees "High Low" as a continuation of the work she's doing elsewhere: Starting conversations and turning the spotlight, so often reflected on her, onto her followers.

Below, we caught up with Ratajkowski about her many other projects.

'Big Sister Energy' on TikTok

Ratajkowski hasn't confined her feminist platform to podcasting. She also has a strong TikTok presence, where she gives off major big sister vibes — giving advice to her 1.9 million followers, many of whom consider her a role model.

Topics EmRata has delved into on TikTok include the fetishization of the pain and suffering of famous women after their death (think Marilyn Monroe, Amy Winehouse,) how living in a post "#MeToo" world affects parenting her son, internalizing the male gaze, why she thinks women often get blamed for the mistakes of men and more.

Emily Ratajkowski's memoir "My Body." @emrata via Instagram

And her fans are not sheepish about singing their praises. "emrata for president," one user commented on one of her TikToks. This comment garnered over 2,000 likes.

Another TikTok comment under one of her videos reads: "Loved your book. I think a lot of people changed their opinion on you and what you do for a living when you described it through your perspective."

Ratajkowski's New York Times best-selling book, “My Body," is a collection of essays musings on beauty, womanhood and feminism.

“The book came out a year ago, but I feel like I really saw it impact people in the last four or six months. It needed a chance for people to give it to their mom, their friends or whoever. But that made me want to be in dialogue with the readers,” she said.

She hopes her new podcast can continue the work she's doing on TikTok and in her book. "I hope it allows for conversations that I've never been able to have with people who follow me," she says.

How she handles criticism: 'I used to really care'

With a massive platform comes criticism and backlash, which she said can often feel "brutal."

“Women just get it from every side. You get criticized by men for not being feminine enough. And then you get it from feminists for playing into it too much. So yeah, it’s brutal. No matter what you’re doing, it’s always gonna be criticized,” she said.

Criticism, she said, used to affect her decisions.

“I used to really care. Even a year ago, I think when I published my book, I was like, ‘How do I dress myself?’ ‘What do I post that will make people take me seriously?’ And then I was like, ‘Wait, this is so limiting.’ And if I actually do want choice as a woman and freedom of expression and to be able to play with my identity, isn’t it bad that feminism made me feel limited?” she said.

In the past six months, Ratajkowski said she's trying to change how she engaged with critics — starting with not caring.

“I don’t care if people call me a fake or a bad feminist. I would say in the past six months in particular, I just stopped trying to appeal to those kinds of critics —and it feels really good," she said.

Emily Ratajkowski at the Kerastase Pop Party hotocall on October 20, 2022 in Paris, France. Kristy Sparow / Getty Images

Entering, and loving, her 'b---h era'

Folks may hear the word "b---h" and shudder or feel offended. That visceral reaction is exactly why EmRata wants to reclaim the word and turn it into a qualifier that can be celebrated rather than criticized.

"I just named my production company 'B---h Era Media' so it's really taking over," Ratajkowski told TODAY with a laugh.

So, what does it mean to be in your "b---h era?"

"It’s a really awful word that’s been associated with women for so long," she acknowledged. "But I really like the idea of a woman who has boundaries who isn’t just trying to be nice and sweet and smile and being something she actually wants to be — because I think it implies that we’re protecting ourselves."

She said, ultimately, a "b---h era" is about doing what you want, when you want.

Emily Ratajkowski outside the Kerastase Party on June 26, 2019 in Paris, France. Edward Berthelot / Getty Images

She also spoke with TODAY anchors Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush-Hager about the topic. "I'm reappropriating the word," she explained. "It has negative connotations — but to me, it's a good thing. I don't put up with sh-t."

But even someone as influential as EmRata needs a source of inspiration. She cited her "good friend" Ziwe, as well as Pamela Anderson, Paris Hilton and Julia Fox, as women in the industry she looks up to.

"I like the girls who are very, very smart, but maybe everyone doesn't think that," she said during her broadcast TODAY appearance. “People write them off, and then meanwhile, they’re making tons of money and have all kinds of amazing ideas.”

Sounds a bit like Ratajkowski herself, no?