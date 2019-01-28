Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jan. 28, 2019, 6:31 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Emily Blunt took top honors in the Outstanding Supporting Actress category at the SAG Awards for her performance in "A Quiet Place" alongside husband, director and co-star John Krasinski, and the acceptance speech she delivered brought him to tears.

But they weren't the sort of tears that some thought the film might cause.

Backstage, after her win, Blunt opened up about working with her spouse, saying some joked the stresses of making a movie together would split them up.

"My favorite thing about shooting 'A Quiet Place' for sure was working with John,” the 35-year-old said. "We had never done it before and it is kind of the great unknown. You go into this process not knowing what it’s going to be like."

"A lot of people were like, 'You’re going to be divorced by the end of it!'" she said with a laugh.

Emily Blunt won best actress in a supporting role for her work in "A Quiet Place," which was directed by her husband, John Krasinski. He also co-starred. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

But they couldn't have been more wrong.

"Actually we were so much closer," Blunt said. "I think the discovery of how we collaborated and could create something together was just so special."

That message was similar to the one the star shared last April, when she down with our very own Willie Geist.

At the time, she called their collaboration on the thriller "a bit of a gamble," but again stressed that they were "closer" when all was said and done.

"I am going to share this completely with my husband, John Krasinski," said Blunt, who was also nominated for her lead role in "Mary Poppins Returns."

She then locked eyes with him and continued, "Because the entire experience of doing this with you has completely pierced my heart. You are a stunning filmmaker. I am so lucky to be with you and to have done this film with you."

Blunt and Krasinski embrace at the SAG Awards. Matt Sayles / AP

Blunt and Krasinski met and began dating more than a decade ago. They married in 2008 and have two daughters together, Hazel, 4, and Violet, 2.