Emily Blunt reveals the 1 thing she'd change about her wedding day

It’s been nearly 10 years since John Krasinski and Emily Blunt swapped vows in a romantic ceremony is Como, Italy. And since then, the stars have been inseparable, becoming parents to two daughters off-screen and twice portraying partners on-screen.

But, despite all of that, Blunt has one regret about the day they said their “I dos” — it’s the thing she now wishes she didn’t do that day.

"I got a bad a spray tan, and I would probably change that," she confessed during a visit to “The Late Late Show” Wednesday. "I look at the pictures, and it just has an orange hue that is unnatural to normal skin color."

She told host James Corden that the vibrant shade looked equally unnatural on her otherwise white wedding gown as she perspired. And, as it turns out, she had no one to blame but herself.

"It was a do-it-yourself (tan) — why was I on a budget on my wedding day? I don't know why!” she said, seeming to scold herself as she recalled it. “It was a bit patchy. ... It stinks! And it was a very hot day, so if you sweat and you have a spray tan — wearing white. Just seeping orange. It was terrible."

But the wedding itself and, more importantly, the marriage, turned out to be anything but terrible. In fact, the pair has only become closer over the years, especially since filming the hit horror “A Quiet Place” together in 2018.

Emily Blunt wins Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for 'A Quiet Place' with John Krasinski during the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 27, 2019. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

"My favorite thing about shooting 'A Quiet Place' for sure was working with John,” the 37-year-old said last year after accepting the SAG Award for her supporting role alongside her husband, director and co-star. "We had never done it before and it is kind of the great unknown. You go into this process not knowing what it’s going to be like."

At the time, she noted that people warned them that working in such close quarters on a project together could end in misery or even divorce.

"Actually we were so much closer," Blunt added. "I think the discovery of how we collaborated and could create something together was just so special."

It went so well, they even filmed a sequel — but fans will have to wait a little longer than expected to see that collaboration from the duo.

“A Quiet Place Part 2” was set to open in theaters nationwide on March 20, but it's been postponed due to the ongoing concerns about large gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“One of the things I’m most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together,” Krasinski explained in an Instagram post Thursday. “Well due to the ever-changing circumstances of what’s going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that. As insanely excited as we are for all of you to see this movie… I’m gonna wait to release the film til we CAN all see it together! So here’s to our group movie date! See you soon!”

He added the apt hashtag, “#AQuietPlacePart2...Take2.”