Elton John to host coronavirus concert special with Mariah Carey, Tim McGraw, more

Elton John is set to host a benefit concert on Sunday night with proceeds designed to support Americans affected by COVID-19.

The performance, called "Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America," will be unlike any other benefit concert you may have heard of before. Musicians and performers will be singing from their own homes, filmed with personal video and audio equipment, according to a news release from Fox. And the audience will be you, with a front row seat.

Elton John performing in Napier, New Zealand in February. Kerry Marshall / Getty Images

Performers set to play include Alicia Keys, the Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey, Tim McGraw and others still to come. We fully expect John will do more than just host, and is probably going to play some songs as well.

The hourlong concert is set to "pay tribute to the front line health professionals, first responders and local heroes who are putting their lives in harm's way to help their neighbors and fight the spread of the virus," according to the statement.

Mariah Carey and Billie Eilish are set to perform from their homes during Sunday's benefit show. Getty Images

During the special, viewers will be asked to support charitable organizations like Feeding America and First Responders' Children's Foundation.

Last week, John posted a picture of himself on Instagram detailing why it was so important to stay home during the pandemic:

"Thank-you @kevinbacon for the nomination!!" he wrote in the caption. "#IStayHomeFor @davidfurnish and our boys. Today it’s snakes, ladders and staying inside to stop the spread of coronavirus. Who are you staying home for? Please post your own #IStayHomeFor photo with a sign like mine and tag six of your friends asking them to do the same. My six nominations are - @teddysphotos @samsmith @taron.egerton @sharonstone @sharonosbourne and @sam_fender!"

We're thrilled he's giving us all yet another good reason to stay home. The concert, which will run without commercials, airs on Fox in place of the previously announced iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday, March 29 at 9 p.m. ET.