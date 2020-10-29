See Elton John and family dress up for Halloween while singing 'Crocodile Rock'

Elton John used one of his signature hits to get an early start on Halloween.

The music legend took to TikTok Wednesday to post a clip of him, husband David Furnish and their two sons, Zachary, 9, and Elijah, 7, singing along to his classic song “Crocodile Rock.”

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

"Crocodile Rockin’ is something shocking… Happy Halloween!" he captioned it.

In the video, which he also shared on Twitter, John is dressed in a purple jacket, ruffled white shirt, black pompadour wig and sunglasses — perhaps an Elvis Presley costume? — while he sat at a piano in a room filled with Halloween decorations.

About halfway through the 25-second clip, Furnish and their sons pop up on the screen behind John. Furnish is dressed in a baseball uniform that said “Elton” across it, reminiscent of the sequined Los Angeles Dodgers uniform that John, who celebrated 30 years of sobriety in July, wore when he performed at his legendary 1975 concerts at Dodger Stadium.

The boys, meanwhile, took the song quite literally — they both wear crocodile costumes and dance along with Furnish.

This Halloween-themed performance may be one of John's more memorable shows of 2020. The coronavirus pandemic has prevented concerts from taking place, and about a month before the quarantine went into effect, he cut a show short in Auckland, New Zealand, later writing on Instagram that he had "walking pneumonia."

It's not the first time the boys have showed off their musical side, either. Back in March, they helped sing "Happy Birthday" when the Grammy winner turned 73.

"Grateful for the best birthday ever with my family," he captioned a video he shared on Instagram.