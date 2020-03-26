Elton John celebrates 73rd birthday with help from his adorable sons

Elton John could definitely "feel the love" Wednesday as he celebrated his 73rd birthday!

The “Lion King” composer and legendary performer had a low-key gathering at home as the world socially distances amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video John posted to social media, it appears his two young sons — Elijah, 7, and Zachary, 9, — helped take the lead in singing their dad “Happy Birthday.”

“Grateful for the best birthday ever with my family,” John captioned the video. He also shared snaps on his Instagram story of the cards the boys had made him in honor of his special day, and the message they left for him on a window that read “HAPPY BIRTHDAY.”

John shared the cards and sweet messages his sons made for him on his birthday on his Instagram story. @eltonjohn / Instagram

John has said that even though he became a father later in life — with his partner, David Furnish, 57 — it was the best choice he’s ever made.

"That was the greatest decision I've made — well — we've made … is to have those boys," the proud dad explained to TODAY in 2016. "They're our primary concern. They're the things that come first and foremost."

Despite his usual panache, John seems to relish doing small birthday parties at home. He’s posted birthday pictures with his family before, sharing a cute photo several years ago of his sons together with a birthday cake for him that said “Happy birthday, Daddy.”

“Life is beautiful,” he captioned the photo.

John has a busy few days ahead of him as he prepares to host a remote charity concert to support people affected by the coronavirus pandemic in the United States on Sunday.

Musicians and performers — including Alicia Keys, the Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey and Tim McGraw — will be singing from their own homes, filmed with personal video and audio equipment, according to a news release from Fox.

The concert will run without commercials on Fox this Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.