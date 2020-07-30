Elton John marks 30 years of sobriety: 'I'd be dead' if not for help and support

Elton John reached an important milestone on Wednesday when he celebrated 30 years of sobriety.

The legendary hitmaker marked the occasion on Instagram with a series of photos showing off the cards he’s received in honor of his accomplishment while he was surrounded by husband David Furnish and their children, Zachary, 9, and Elijah, 7.

He also posted photos of a cake made in the number “30,” as well as his sobriety chip.

“Reflecting on the most magical day having celebrated my 30th Sobriety Birthday,” the singer wrote. “So many lovely cards, flowers and chips from my sons, David, friends in the Program, staff at the office and in our homes. I’m truly a blessed man.”

John, 73, also expressed his gratitude to everyone who helped him get to this point in his life.

“If I hadn’t finally taken the big step of asking for help 30 years ago, I’d be dead. Thank-you from the bottom of my heart to all the people who have inspired and supported me along the way,” he wrote.

Last year, John opened up about his decision to get sober and stop using cocaine after Ryan White, an 18-year-old with hemophilia from Indiana, died in 1990 after he contracted AIDS from a contaminated blood transfusion.

"When he died, being there in Indianapolis and coming back to the hotel complaining about the wallpaper, the décor in the room and thinking, 'You are the most ungrateful little bastard,''' he told NBC’s Harry Smith.

"You complain about everything. This boy has never complained about contracting HIV and AIDS from a blood transfusion. He's never complained."

John also said his drug addiction is his "biggest regret" in life.

"My biggest regret is taking drugs, but, having said that, all of the pain and all the bad behavior, all the self-hatred I went through to get to where I got now, I got sober and I learned to live my life," he said.