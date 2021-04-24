Elon Musk to host 'Saturday Night Live' with musical guest Miley Cyrus

“Saturday Night Live” is coming back on May 8 for its first episode since April 10. Along with the announcement of the airdate, "SNL" announced the much-anticipated lineup for its upcoming episode today.

Tesla CEO and “Technoking” Elon Musk will be hosting the show for the first time, alongside musical Miley Cyrus, who will be making her sixth appearance as a musical guest for the iconic sketch comedy show.

The show announced the news across social media, sharing a shot of the lineup on Twitter and Instagram, which was met with mixed feelings from fans.

Many expressed their disappointment in the choice of the Chief Engineer of SpaceX as host, taking to the comments on both posts to share their thoughts.

“Was literally NO ONE else available to host?” one fan asked in the comments on Instagram.

Another fan added, “I’ll pass on this one. I’ll tune into the Weekend News segment.”

Fans of Twitter were calling for the “Plastic Hearts” singer to pull double-duty, with one fan writing, “Miley on double duty is the only way this can be saved…”

Some fans were curious about his ability to host, with one fan commenting on Instagram, "This is gonna be the most cringe-inducing OR the most brilliant thing ever."

"Elon Musk?" another fan wrote. "I’m slightly intrigued. I wanna see how this will turn out."

The news comes the day after Musk’s company SpaceX launched four astronauts toward orbit from the Kennedy Space Center using a recycled rocket and capsule. The astronauts, hailing from the United States, Japan, and France, docked at the International Space Station today after the nearly 24-hour ride in the Dragon capsule that SpaceX’s first crew used last May in their first successful docking.

Earlier this week, Musk, 49, publicly addressed the fatal crash in Texas last weekend that involved a Tesla vehicle, which killed two passengers.

It was reported that the two men died after the vehicle, which was believed to be operating without someone in the driver’s seat, crashed into a tree. The vehicle, a 2019 Tesla Model S, was traveling at a high rate of speed and failed to navigate a curve and went off the road where it crashed into a tree before bursting into flames.

Musk responded to a tweet on Twitter, writing, “Data logs recovered so far show Autopilot was not enabled & this car did not purchase FSD. Moreover, standard Autopilot would require lane lines to turn on, which this street did not have.”