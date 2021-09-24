Elon Musk and Grimes are pressing the pause button on their three-year relationship.

The SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO, 50, told Page Six that he and his musician partner, 33, have gone their separate ways. "We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” said Musk.

He added, “It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

Elon Musk and partner Grimes have "semi-separated" after three years together. Dia Dipasupil / WireImage

The former couple are parents to a 1-year-old son named X Æ A-Xii, pronounced “X Ash A Twelve." They've nicknamed the child Little X.

Earlier this month, Grimes, whose name at birth was Claire Elise Boucher, made headlines when she revealed that she doesn't "identify" with the word "mother." Little X, she added, calls her by her first name.

“Being a mother feels weird to say. For some reason, I don’t identify with that word. Which is also really weird, because X, he says Claire, but he doesn’t say Mama,” Grimes said in a Vogue video that showed her preparing for this year’s Met Gala, which she attended with Musk.

“Maybe he can sense my distaste for the word ‘mother,’” the Canadian musician continued. “Which I don’t even know why I have a distaste for it, because I respect ... I just can’t identify with it, weirdly.”

In January, Grimes shared a video in her Instagram story showing her giving baby X a "Viking" haircut as he played with toys in a bathtub.

The same month, Musk opened up to The New York Times about how he and Grimes parent their son. When asked how he would balance parenthood with his busy work schedule, Musk explained, "Well, babies are just eating and pooping machines, you know? Right now there’s not much I can do.”

"Grimes has a much bigger role than me right now," he added. “When the kid gets older, there will be more of a role for me."

The billionaire entrepreneur added that he intended to use the same parenting techniques he's used with his five older sons (with ex-wife Justine Wilson) to care for X as he grows up.

"I think just doing what I’ve done with my other kids," he explained. "If I have a trip for Tesla to China, for example, I’ll bring the kids with me and we’ll go see the Great Wall or we took the bullet train from Beijing to Xian and saw the Terracotta Warriors."