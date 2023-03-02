Elliot Page, Julia Garner and A$AP Rocky will reel you into their hazy daydream set in the world of a new Gucci fragrance campaign.

On March 1, the Italian high-end luxury fashion house dropped its latest campaign for the Gucci Guilty fragrances featuring the trio who are each carving paths to what will be and already has been a big year for them.

This year, Page will release “Pageboy: A Memoir,” detailing aspects of his transgender journey. Garner, who won a Golden Globe award last month for her performance in “Ozark,” will star in the upcoming thriller “Apartment 7A.” Meanwhile, Rocky —whose legal name is Rakim Mayers — and his partner, Rihanna, revealed during her unforgettable Super Bowl LVII halftime show that they are expecting another child this year.

To herald the new advertisement, the brand shared a set of Instagram posts featuring the three stars.

In the first post for the promotion, Gucci shared an image of the three stars lounging on the carpet of a closet with bottles of the fragrances in hand.

The caption for the post described the promotion as “an ode to self-acceptance, friendship, and love in all its forms, the campaign invites each of us home–a metaphorical place where we are free to let our authentic selves be seen.”

The brand's second post puts Garner, Page and Rocky together in a video. For this, the trio appears to spend time together in a home, once again lying around on the floor, dancing, laughing and gazing at one other while applying the fragrances. Throughout, the 1955 hit “Life Is but a Dream” by The Harptones plays.

“Julia Garner, Elliot Page and A$AP Rocky co-create a world of open-hearted bliss in the new Gucci Guilty campaign,” the Instagram caption for the video reads. “In this space of imagination, they celebrate the countless iterations of love, embodying self-acceptance and showing how openness unleashes the purest form of expression.”

In an Elle Magazine profile highlighting the three stars and the fragrances, Page spoke about starring in his first-ever campaign, admitting that he “felt a tad shy at the beginning.”

“But Rocky and Julia are the loveliest people, and upon meeting them, my nerves evaporated,” he said, before adding that “they are big-hearted, kind, sincere, hilarious, and grounded.”

Such support and affection, the actor admitted in the interview, became crucial in helping him sort out his gender identity before coming out as trans in December 2020.

“It is important to be gentle and kind with yourself,” he explained. “If you have people who you trust and can turn to for support, do that. Community changes the game and you are not alone.”

“I tortured myself for so long with toxic questions stemming from internalized transphobia (and) queerphobia,” he remarked. “Holding myself back instead of letting go of all that noise, taking a deep breath, and allowing myself to fully exist in the here and now.”