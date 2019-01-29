Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Jan. 29, 2019, 3:50 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow are "Friends" forever. And if possible, they love to live up to the line from their classic sitcom's theme song: "I will be there for you."

So that's what happened on Tuesday's "Ellen DeGeneres Show"!

DeGeneres had sat down with Cox to talk about her new Facebook Watch series, "9 Months with Courteney Cox," and when they finished chatting about that, the host stood up for a bit of a surprise.

"I got a set over here for us," she said. "Let's walk over here."

Behind them, the walls parted to reveal the Central Perk-style couch! The super-comfy couch, which was the focal point for many of the "Friends" discussions, fights and makeups was flanked by more chairs, a coffee table and large mugs.

Central Perk, "Ellen" style, with Ellen DeGeneres, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow. Michael Rozman / Warner Bros.

"Oh, my God!" said Cox. "Good job!"

The idea was they would pose all cozy for an Instagram photo Cox could use when she creates her own Instagram page, and DeGeneres said wistfully, "I wish Lisa Kudrow was here, because that would be fun."

And ... voilà! Kudrow strolled out onto the set, to the delight and screams of the audience.

The original Perk, with Matthew Perry, Cox and Kudrow on "Friends." NBC

"I wanted to be there for you," Kudrow told her longtime castmate and buddy.

And so did we.