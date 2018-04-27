share tweet pin email

There was no throwing Ellen off the scent when the legendarily fragrant Keith Urban visited her show on Friday.

On the country crooner's visit to "The Ellen Degeneres Show" to promote his new album, "Graffiti U," much of the questioning was a little on the nose: Specifically about just how good her guest smells. That led to Urban recounting a sweet anecdote from the Time 100 Gala on Tuesday night, when he and wife Nicole Kidman met Olympic skater Adam Rippon.

"Nic was talking (to Rippon) and she said, 'Oh my God, you smell great,' and she goes 'my husband smells good too — smell him!,' Urban, 50, recalled. "So Adam leans in and said, 'He does smell good!'

"Later in the evening (Rippon) was talking about his mom, who was such a beautiful, big influence for him. He said, 'My mom always said to follow your heart and go for your dreams.'

"And he said, 'I met Nicole Kidman earlier and she let me smell her husband, so dreams really do come true!'"

DeGeneres encouraged her audience to try smelling Urban for themselves if they ever ran into him in person. And to prove her point, she busted out a classic fragrance ad parody the pair collaborated on in 2011.

And for those who hadn't seen the original clip, it's a feast for the eyes as well as the nose. "Are you looking for a cologne that’s hotter than Tuscan but not as hot as you?" the announcer breathlessly asks as a wigged DeGeneres starts rubbing her hands all over the chest of the Australian-born singer.

She then moves on to a succession of ice cubes, tossed spoonfuls of crushed ice and eventually her tongue, as Urban managed to keep a straight face.

Urban's visit to "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Friday was also a pleasure on the ears. He revealed how he managed to lure his famous wife onstage with him for a duet on his new song, "Parallel Line," at a Spotify event Monday in Nashville.

"From in the back of the room, this woman goes, 'Play that song!' I was like, I know that voice anywhere, and of course it was my wife heckling me, basically," Urban said.

"So I said, 'Will you come up and do it with me?' Which I never thought she would do because It’s excruciating for her to do that.

"But she did. She got up and sang."