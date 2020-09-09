The doctor is in once again.

On Tuesday, Ellen Pompeo posted a selfie on Instagram from the set of “Grey’s Anatomy” that featured her and co-star Richard Flood wearing masks. The show had been on hiatus since it suspended production in March due to the coronavirus.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Pompeo, who’s played Dr. Meredith Grey on the ABC drama since its 2005 premiere, took the opportunity to thank all those in the medical field who have played a part in treating coronavirus patients.

“First time back in my scrubs... since we shut down filming 7000 healthcare workers have died from Covid,” wrote Pompeo, 50.

“I dedicate my season 17 to all who have fallen and to everyone of you who by the grace of God is still standing... this season is for you with humility and a bit of humor to get us through and endless amounts of gratitude. I hope we do you proud.”

Ellen Pompeo will return for a 17th season of "Grey's Anatomy." Gilles Mingasson / ABC via Getty Images

“Grey’s Anatomy” will address the virus in its upcoming 17th season.

"There’s no way to be a long-running medical show and not do the medical story of our lifetimes,” executive producer Krista Vernoff said in July at the Television Academy’s "Quaranstreaming: Comfort TV That Keeps Us Going" panel.

While Pompeo singled out the efforts of health care workers, Vernoff said the show has the chance to give viewers a look at what those on the front lines have had to endure.

"I feel like our show has an opportunity and a responsibility to tell some of those stories," she said.