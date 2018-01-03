Ellen Page marries dancer Emma Portner — see her sweet photo tribute

share tweet pin email

Raise a toast to Ellen Page and her dancer girlfriend Emma Portner — the two have tied the knot!

The "Flatliners" star revealed the news with a sweet gallery of Instagram photos on Wednesday.

The slideshow began with a pic of elegant wedding rings on Page's and Portner's hands. In the caption, the ecstatic actress, 30, wrote, "Can’t believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife."

Click or swipe right to see another pic of the two lovebirds about to share a smooch.

Page and Portner, a teacher at the Broadway Dance Center, first began stepping out together over the summer, and soon appeared regularly in each other's Instagram photos and videos.

In September, the couple walked the red carpet together at the "Flatliners" premiere at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel in downtown L.A., reports the Los Angeles Times.

The Oscar-nominated actress, who previously dated artist Samantha Thomas from late 2015 until early 2017, came out as a lesbian in 2014 during a rousing speech at a benefit for the Human Rights Campaign. The following year she told talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres how coming out had helped her personally and professionally.

"For me, honestly, being a closeted person hurt my career way more because I was sad. I was uninspired,” Page told DeGeneres. “And now I feel more excited about life and a sense of happiness that I’ve probably never felt.”

Congrats to Ellen and Emma!