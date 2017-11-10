Ellen Page alleges director Brett Ratner outed her as a teen on 'X-Men' set

share tweet pin email

Ellen Page has accused "X-Men: The Last Stand" director Brett Ratner of outing her as a lesbian when she was just a teenager.

The 30-year-old actress shared a lengthy Facebook post on Friday, which detailed numerous episodes of sexual harassment and assault she experienced in Hollywood as a teen.

She began with an account of how in 2005, during an "X-Men: The Last Stand" cast and crew meet-and-greet, Ratner told another woman to "f---" Page, who was then 18, to "make her realize she's gay."

FilmMagic Ellen Page shared a lengthy Facebook on Friday that detailed several episodes of sexual harassment she experienced as a young actress in Hollywood.

"I was a young adult who had not yet come out to myself. I knew I was gay, but did not know, so to speak,” Page wrote. "I felt violated when this happened. I looked down at my feet, didn’t say a word and watched as no one else did either."

Page said Ratner's crude remark came at the start of months of filming.

"He ‘outed’ me with no regard for my well-being, an act we all recognize as homophobic," wrote the star, who nine years later revealed she was a lesbian in an emotional speech at a 2015 Human Rights Campaign event.

Everett Collection Ellen Page in a scene from 2005's "X-Men: The Last Stand."

Page also alleged that after an "altercation" with the director, who's been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women in Hollywood, he pressured her to wear a "Team Ratner" shirt in front of others. The actress said she refused, telling him, "I am not on your team."

Ratner’s team has not yet responded to NBC News’ request for comment about these latest allegations. But last week, he said in a statement that he's choosing to step away from all Warner Bros.-related activities "in light of the allegations being made."

I was there when that comment was made. I stand with you .@EllenPage https://t.co/DEIvKDXeEL — Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) November 10, 2017

Anna Paquin, one of Page's co-stars in the film, corroborated her story in a tweet. "I was there when that comment was made. I stand with you," Paquin wrote.

The "Juno" star went on to detail numerous other episodes of sexual harassment and assault she experienced as a teen in Hollywood.

"When I was sixteen a director took me to dinner (a professional obligation and a very common one). He fondled my leg under the table and said, 'You have to make the move, I can’t.' I did not make the move and I was fortunate to get away from that situation," she wrote.

"It was a painful realization: my safety was not guaranteed at work. An adult authority figure for whom I worked intended to exploit me, physically," she continued.

That same year, Page wrote that she was "sexually assaulted" by a crew member and also asked by a director "to sleep with a man in his late twenties and to tell them about it."

Page concluded her candid post by thanking the dozens of other Hollywood stars who have come forward to share their stories of sexual abuse.

"I am grateful to anyone and everyone who speaks out against abuse and trauma they have suffered," she wrote. "You are breaking the silence. You are revolution."