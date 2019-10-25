If “This Is Us” has taught viewers anything, it’s that the Pearson family is there for each other — through good times and bad.

But what those fans may not know is that the Pearsons even have each other’s back when they’re on different shows!

That point became clear Friday, when Justin Hartley — aka Big Three brother Kevin — guest hosted “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and got some surprise well wishes.

“Justin’s hosting ‘Ellen’!” exclaimed Sterling K. Brown (Russell). “I know you’re going to be absolutely fantastic, bro. Can’t wait to see the show. Go ahead and murder it for me.”

Susan Kelechi Watson (Beth) shared her excitement and added a sweet message, saying “This is amazing, because Ellen and you are so much alike. You are both full of goodness, and you are full of kindness.”

Then Mandy Moore (Rebecca) chimed in with advice for her on-screen son.

This family sticks together! NBC

“I know that you’re going to be great — I know beyond a shadow of a doubt,” she said. “But if you find yourself losing the crowd or getting nervous, you can always dance … or take your shirt off. I think that would win them over.”

If the cheers from the studio audience are any indication, mother knows best.

The Pearson family matriarch appeared again later in the show, alongside papa Pearson, in a reworked moment from the drama. The scene (which you can find at the 2:45 mark in the video above) featured one small change that made a huge difference — the part of 9-year-old Kevin was played by 42-year-old Kevin.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Hartley has had some “This Is Us”-themed fun on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Last year, he and DeGeneres created the ultimate spoof that promised to prompt even more tears than the original show — “This Is Onions”!