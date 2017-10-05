Ellen has fun with Savannah Guthrie's crush on tennis pro Roger Federer

share tweet pin email

You might have heard, but TODAY anchor Savannah Guthrie has a little bit of a thing for Swiss tennis champ Roger Federer.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Savannah Guthrie admits her obsession with Roger Federer on 'Ellen' Play Video - 1:21 Savannah Guthrie admits her obsession with Roger Federer on 'Ellen' Play Video - 1:21

OK, it's actually more like a full-blown obsession, and we've kind of known about it for a while now.

Fifth set. You could cut the tension with a Swiss knife. Come on Rog #USOpen A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie) on Aug 31, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT

And due to her incredible influence as a journalist, she was actually able to interview the object of that obsession in July, after which she turned around and posted a very specific clip to her Instagram:

Game, set, MATCH MADE IN INTERVIEW HEAVEN A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie) on Jul 17, 2017 at 5:08am PDT

She's even got little Vale into the swing of things!

We ❤️ Roger #wimbledon A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie) on Jul 13, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

But not until now has the full story truly been told, and thanks to "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" we now can hear exactly what makes the TODAY anchor go squishy for Roger:

"I'm not like a stalker!" she exclaimed on the show when Ellen displayed a few of the pictures Guthrie has taken in the past, but then admitted, "I'm dying to meet him."

"He's not here," said Ellen, but she had the next best thing: a life-size cardboard cutout of the tennis player ... shirtless!

"I love it!" cried Guthrie, who promised to put it in her office, but then admitted on TODAY Thursday that it hadn't yet arrived. She also was a little concerned about how she appeared in the clip: "I do think I come off as a little bit creepy!"

Not at all! We fully understand!

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.