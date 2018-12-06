Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Scott Stump

Jennifer Aniston isn't turning 50 until February, but good friend Ellen DeGeneres already has the party all planned.

The talk-show host let the "Friends" star know during her appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Thursday that she had big plans for her birthday.

"I’m doing a party for you, on this show," DeGeneres said. "I am going to have an entire hour — you know how fun my birthday is, you’ve been here for my birthday. And you know how special and surprises and stuff."

"What if we have your birthday here, for the whole hour, we celebrate you? I meant it," she added.

"I love that idea!" Aniston said, before taking it a step further. "Is it greedy of me to say that then we go to your house and have an after-party?"

Aniston was there to talk about her new musical comedy on Netflix, "Dumplin'," in which she worked with the legendary Dolly Parton.

DeGeneres later joked to the cheering audience that she loved that "you all think you're going to be here" on Feb. 11 for Aniston's birthday show.

"We’ll talk about that, we’ll figure that out," DeGeneres said. "That’s probably not going to happen."

She also complimented Aniston with the milestone birthday coming up.

"You look fantastic,'' DeGeneres said. "You should be thrilled."

"I feel fantastic!" Aniston said.

One of the reasons for Aniston feeling good heading into her 50th birthday is her boxing work with trainer Leyon Azubuike, which keeps her in great shape.

"Seriously, Leon is my gentle giant,'' she said. "And he calls me 'champ,' and it's not weird."

Aniston has kept her spirits high despite a difficult year in which she split from husband Justin Theroux in February, saying in August that "with all due respect, I'm not heartbroken."