Ellen DeGeneres wears many hats as a comedienne, talk-show host, actress and producer. But it’s her marriage to Portia de Rossi that brings her the most pride and joy.

Wednesday marks the couple’s ninth wedding anniversary, and DeGeneres is celebrating the special occasion on social media.

“Portia and I got married 9 years ago today. Being her wife is the greatest thing I am,” DeGeneres, 59, wrote on Facebook. She included a flashback clip from the first episode of her talk show that she taped after she and de Rossi tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at home in 2008.

DeGeneres and de Rossi, 44, have shared a lot of fun memories during the past nine years, from their adventures with their dogs to their prank war to that time they released a holiday card spoofing Kim Kardashian’s unforgettable (and risqué) Paper Magazine photo shoot.

DeGeneres gave her wife the ultimate compliment in April when de Rossi’s final appearance on “Scandal” aired.

“Even when she’s dead, she is adorable,” DeGeneres captioned a video of de Rossi on the set of the hit drama. How sweet!

Here’s to many more adorable and happy moments for Ellen and Portia!

