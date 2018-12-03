Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Sarah Jackson

Even when things don't go according to plan, Ellen DeGeneres maintains her sense of humor.

The talk show host and comedian surprised her wife, actress Portia de Rossi, over the weekend with a cute message to celebrate the 15-year anniversary of the couple's first date. The only catch was the message turned out a bit smaller than expected.

In video posted on Instagram on Saturday, a plane flies past the couple's California home with a small banner trailing far behind with "15" and a heart on it. DeGeneres and de Rossi can be heard laughing as they try to read the pint-sized print.

"Portia and I started dating 15 years ago today. I hired a plane to fly by the house with a banner that said '15' with a heart. I should have specified the size," DeGeneres explained in the caption.

De Rossi also posted a video on her Instagram account of the plane flying by, taking a playful jab at the banner.

"My wife surprised me with this for our 15th anniversary. Sometimes bigger is better," de Rossi wrote.

The couple had better luck celebrating their 10-year wedding anniversary in August, when DeGeneres posted a touching video montage from their special day. Both women also shared a wedding photo that included the "poignant and special" words of late philosopher and self-help guru Wayne Dyer, who officiated the ceremony.

We're glad they could laugh off the small banner for Saturday's anniversary. Here's to many more anniversaries for the lovely couple — and hopefully bigger banners!