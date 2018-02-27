Ellen DeGeneres surprises Jimmy Kimmel with big gift to celebrate son's recovery

share tweet pin email

Just when we think Ellen DeGeneres has been the soul of generosity, she manages to surprise us again.

She also managed to surprise her guest Jimmy Kimmel, who appeared on her Tuesday show to talk about — among other things — his upcoming stint hosting the Academy Awards on Sunday. So what did DeGeneres do that not only took everyone by surprise, but had us in tears?

She got a room at Children's Hospital of Los Angeles, where Kimmel's young son William "Billy" has undergone multiple procedures for congenital heart defects, named after the child.

"We have a surprise for you," said DeGeneres ahead of the reveal.

"That could go either way on this show," said Kimmel, who had been talking about how he's an emotional person and cries easily.

"I know," agreed DeGeneres. "But it's a good surprise."

She then showed a short video of the doctors and nurses who worked with Billy standing in front of a hospital room with a sign attached that read "In Honor of Billy Kimmel."

And after wiping away a tear, Kimmel gave her a kiss!

Billy Kimmel was born in April 2017 with a genetic heart disease, and underwent the first of multiple surgeries just days after his birth. Kimmel spoke about the experience on his show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in September, and urged politicians to find a way to provide universal health care.

Last May, DeGeneres and her viewers raised $1 million for the hospital after hearing Kimmel's emotional plea.

And there was still one more surprise on Tuesday; DeGeneres had some of the nurses from the hospital in her audience.

"You should be at work!" joked Kimmel.

Several hours later, Kimmel posted a touching thank you note to the Children's Hospital Los Angeles team and to DeGeneres:

Thank you to my ridiculously generous friend Ellen and the kind and excellent doctors & nurses @ChildrensLA for this beautiful gift in our sonâs nameâ¦ https://t.co/uJDxhhEPOA @TheEllenShow. Billy is very happy about this, as you can see. pic.twitter.com/nrc1FZ7Fip — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) February 27, 2018

But DeGeneres isn't done giving just yet. She's hoping to raise another $1 million for Children's Hospital, and asked fans to donate again.

We suspect the season of giving isn't done yet for these two.

