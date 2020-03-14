'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' suspends production until March 30

Ellen DeGeneres announced Friday that her daytime talk show will suspend production completely as a result of concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

DeGeneres tweeted Friday afternoon about the news.

"Hey there. Me again. So, after some more thought, we have decided to suspend production completely until March 30th," she wrote. "We just want to take every precaution to ensure that we do our part to keep everyone healthy. I love you guys, and can’t wait to come back. I’m already bored."

Warner Bros. distributes 'Ellen' and the show tapes on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, California. Most other shows produced by Warner Bros. are also suspended. Company representatives confirmed Friday that production will stop on "70-plus series and pilots currently filming or about to begin."

"There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on any of our productions, but the health and safety of our employees, casts and crews remains our top priority," a statement from Warner Bros. said. "During this time, we will continue to follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control as well as local officials and public health professionals in each city where our productions are based.”

Most shows on other networks have suspended production as well as of Friday night, including most daytime and late-night talk shows.

NBC announced Thursday that beginning Friday, "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and "Late Night With Seth Meyers" would both suspend production through a previously scheduled hiatus, meaning no new episodes will be taped until at least March 30.

Kelly Clarkson confirmed her daytime talk show also suspended production late Thursday evening.

HBO said as of Monday, "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" and "Real Time with Bill Maher" will both go on temporary hiatus.

A representative from ABC Entertainment told NBC that "Jimmy Kimmel Live" will also suspend production starting Monday.

"We will continue to monitor this and hope to be back on the air with new shows Monday, March 30," they said.

Diana Dasrath of NBC News contributed to this story.