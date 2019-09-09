Glimpses of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby boy are a rare treat for the average royal watcher, but there's nothing average about Ellen DeGeneres.

The host revealed that she spent her summer vacation in London and not only had the chance to see Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor for herself, she even held him — and that's not all!

DeGeneres dished about the special occasion in a preview clip from the season 17 premiere of her hit talk show.

"Here's a sentence I thought I'd never say: I spent the afternoon with Prince Harry and Meghan," she announced. "And I just want to say it was an honor ... for them to meet me."

All joking aside, the 61-year-old said the "most important thing" that happened that day was meeting the couple's bundle of joy.

"I got to hold little Archie, the baby," she smiled. "I fed Archie."

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor's official christening photograph. Chris Allerton/SussexRoyal / Getty Images

She then asked her audience if they'd like to see a picture of the youngest member of the British royal family and, of course, they cheered. The only problem was that she didn't take one.

"I was hoping you'd say no," she told the crowd before offering them a consolation prize. "But I did draw what he looks like, and he looks like Harry."

But given her illustration, you might just have to take her word for it.

Ellen DeGeneres shares her not-so-detailed drawing of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." EllenTube

"He has a body, but I just did the face for y'all," she said after the big reveal.

As much as she enjoyed meeting Archie, DeGeneres considered it just as much of a thrill to meet mom and dad.

"Seriously, they're so amazing," she said of Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle. "They're just two of the most down-to-earth, compassionate people. They're doing so much good for the world."

And she hopes to do good right alongside them.

"They're doing all this work in Botswana for elephants, and they like what I'm doing for the gorillas in Rwanda," DeGeneres said. "So we're going to all do something together."

We can't wait to see what comes of that — and to see baby Archie again sometime soon.