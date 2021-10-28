Jason Sudeikis played a male version of Ellen DeGeneres on “Saturday Night Live” this past weekend — and DeGeneres is a fan!

The talk show host, 63, praised the funny “SNL” sketch, which teased a new show called “Mellen” featuring “all the fun, daytime energy of Ellen with a hard, masculine edge.”

“Portia and I were sitting at home watching, as we do every Saturday night, and we're on our couch. We're trying to get rid of this wine that was stuck in a bottle,” DeGeneres said on her talk show this week. “And suddenly we're watching a sketch that comes up with Jason Sudeikis dressed like the male version of me, and it was a parody on my show, and they called it 'Mellen.' It was hilarious."

In his “SNL” send-up, Sudeikis channeled DeGeneres’ signature style and danced with an all-male crowd. He also poked fun at DeGeneres’ lighthearted games, teasing his own segments with darker titles like, “Which Crypto is Popping Right Now?” and “What Happens If You Smoke a Full Cigar Then Try to Run Across a Football Field?”

“Put some protein in your daytime TV with the show critics are calling, ‘Is this real?’ and Ellen’s lawyers are calling ‘cease and desist,’” a voiceover said on the “SNL” sketch.

“I would actually watch that show. You know, we should do that,” DeGeneres said of “Mellen” after she shared a clip with her audience. “After we finish this season, we should do a show like that. I loved it. I'm flattered by that."

"Jason, when you're done with 'Ted Lasso,' we should do this show," she added. "And if you're a studio executive, you know what they say: 'When you have an Ellen, make 'Mellen.'"

DeGeneres announced earlier this year that she will be ending “The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2022 after 19 seasons.