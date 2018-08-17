Watch Ellen and Portia's emotional wedding video commemorating their 'special day'

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

It's been 10 years since Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi said their "I dos" in what was a romantic and beautiful ceremony for them — and a historic moment in the pursuit of marriage equality for everyone.

To mark that occasion, they both took to Instagram Thursday to look back on their big day and share it with their fans and followers. (Warning: You might want to grab a tissue before you hit play.)

"This was such a special day for us," DeGeneres wrote in a caption that accompanied a video and photo montage from the wedding, which took place at their Beverly Hills home.

As the clip opens, the brides see each other for the first time in their formal attire and both take a moment to appreciate the other.

"You look beautiful," de Rossi tells the talk show host. DeGeneres simply repeated "Oh, my God!" while tears welled up in her eyes.

The photos that round out the video flashed through the emotional event, filled with smiles, kisses, music and a couple of furry friends who took part in it all.

But the video was only part of the social media celebration. Both women also shared the "poignant and special" words of late philosopher and self-help guru Wayne Dyer, who officiated their wedding.

"My dear Portia and Ellen," he began. "Today we have taken a giant step forward toward the ideal that all of us, with no exceptions, are not only created equal, but we each have the unalienable right to pursue our own happiness."

Dyer continued, "I have often said that true nobility is not about being better than anyone else, it's about being better than you used to be. With your exchange of vows today, you symbolize for many who have gone before you, who were forced to live their lives in quiet desperation, lurking in the shadows, that we as a people, are truly becoming better than we used to be."

Same-sex marriage rights were revoked in California just months after the stars wed. Though their own marriage remained legal, it was another five years before other same-sex couples could marry in the state and seven years before they could do so nationwide.

In 2017, to mark what was their ninth anniversary, 30-time Emmy winner DeGeneres declared that being de Rossi's wife "is the greatest thing I am."

Congratulations to both of them!