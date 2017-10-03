Ellen DeGeneres shares tear-jerking reminder of hope after Las Vegas shooting

share tweet pin email

Ellen DeGeneres believes in love, hope and heroes.

That was the talk show host's touching message Tuesday when she opened "The Ellen Show" with a heartfelt monologue honoring those who do good in the world.

The special segment, which DeGeneres taped on Monday — just hours after a deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas — also featured a powerful montage highlighting some of the real-life heroes who've been guests on the show over the past 15 seasons.

"There’s so much going on in the world right now. People are recovering from hurricanes, the devastation in Puerto Rico and on top of that, something like this happens," said the host, referring to Sunday's deadly attack, which killed 59 people and injured at least 500 more.

"I don’t know about you, but I feel sad, I feel anxious, I feel helpless," she continued. "It’s very easy to lose hope, but we cannot do that. I always say that there’s a lot more good in the world than there is bad, and I continue to believe that. And that is what we have to focus on."

DeGeneres then shared with viewers the moving six-minute video that showcased some of her most inspiring guests over the years — from a young boy who developed an app for those with disabilities to a heroic school bus driver who rescued 20 youngsters when the bus she drove became engulfed in flames.

"The world is full of amazing people," DeGeneres said when the tear-jerking montage ended. "Good will always win. Love will always win."