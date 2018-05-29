Ellen DeGeneres is in her happy place with these giraffes

share tweet pin email

Many of us spent our Memorial Day weekend taking it easy, maybe having a barbecue or sitting in the sun.

Ellen DeGeneres, on the other hand, fed a lot of giraffes.

The talk show host/comedian and her wife Portia de Rossi visited Nairobi's Giraffe Manor over the weekend, and based on their photos and videos, the place totally lived up to its name!

Giraffes! #giraffemanor #discoverthesafaricollection A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on May 26, 2018 at 11:46am PDT

The stopover in Nairobi was part of a visit to Africa that includes Rwanda. De Rossi gave DeGeneres a wonderful 60th birthday present in February: the pair will be building the Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund in Rwanda as a center for education, tourism and scientific research. The campus is part of the The Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund.

Naturally, when De Rossi presented DeGeneres with the gift on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the comedian burst into tears — she's long been an admirer of conservationist Dian Fossey.

But over the weekend she was all smiles and childlike wonder:

Flirting with a giraffe. #giraffemanor #discoverthesafaricollection A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on May 26, 2018 at 1:36pm PDT

Giraffe Manor is a boutique hotel owned by The Safari Collection; the hotel has been around since the 1930s and the 140 acres of indigenous forest that surround it feature a native group of Rothschild's giraffes that are quite friendly with visitors.

They'll even join you for breakfast, and De Rossi sure seems unfazed by her visitors as she orders pancakes and coffee:

Well, our bucket list just got a little longer. And much taller!

