Ellen DeGeneres publicly declared her support for wife Portia de Rossi after the "Arrested Development" star became the latest to accuse Steven Seagal of sexual harassment.

De Rossi took to Twitter on Wednesday to recount how the former martial arts actor exposed himself after she went to see him in his office for an audition.

Getty Images Portia de Rossi says Steven Seagal exposed himself to her during an audition.

“He told me how important it was to have chemistry off-screen as he sat me down and unzipped his leather pants,” she wrote on Twitter. “I ran out and called my agent. Unfazed, she replied, ‘Well, I didn’t know if he was your type.’”

DeGeneres responded to de Rossi's post with a supportive tweet of her own.

“I’m proud of my wife,” the popular talk show host said.

De Rossi’s claim comes on the heels of claims by Julianna Marguiles that she also was sexually harassed by Seagal.

The "Good Wife" star said a female casting director had told her that Seagal wanted to go over a movie scene with her in his hotel room. When she arrived, he showed her a gun to intimidate her, she said.

“I sort of screamed my way out” of the situation, Marguiles said in an interview with Jenny Hutt on her SiriusXM program last.

Similar allegations were made by actress Rae Dawn Chong and Inside Edition correspondent Lisa Guerrero. Seagal also has been accused of harassment in previous years by other actors, including Jenny McCarthy, who said she was asked to strip during a casting call for "Under Siege 2."

A representative for Seagal didn't immediately respond to a request for comment from TODAY.