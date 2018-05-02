Ellen DeGeneres apologizes to Jenna Dewan after using married name in intro

share tweet pin email

For nearly nine years, "Jenna Dewan Tatum" has rolled off the tongue easily. But now that Dewan has split from her husband Channing Tatum, it's going to take a little time to remember to drop one of those names.

Case in point: Ellen DeGeneres, who introduced Dewan and her "World of Dance" co-stars on her show Wednesday as "Jenna Dewan Tatum," then quickly corrected herself. But it was what DeGeneres said later on in the show to Dewan that reminded us why she's the best.

"I'm so sorry, I introduced you and it was such a habit and I have to say the way that you and Channing are handling everything is beautiful and for your daughter," said the host. "I apologize; I've just known both of you for so long and I'm so used to saying (that)."

Dewan and Tatum met while making 2006's "Step Up" and married in 2009; their daughter Everly was born in 2013. They announced the split in joint statements posted on social media on April 2.

Later in April, Dewan posted a note and photo on Instagram, thanking fans for their support.

That's basically what she did in reply to DeGeneres' mea culpa.

"Thank you, honestly, thank you and everybody for all the love and support," she said. "It's truly like, it's so moving, thank you. It's all love."

"It's all love," agreed DeGeneres.

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.