Elizabeth Olsen says 'WandaVision' gives a 'wink' to sisters' show 'Full House'

Sitcom lovers, assemble!

Specifically, fans of both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and "Full House" — because have we got news for you. Disney+'s new MCU-based show, "WandaVision," will feature a "wink" to "Full House," according to show star Elizabeth Olsen.

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany in "WandaVision" Disney+

The series, which sends its heroes Vision (Paul Bettany) and Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) through the decades while paying homage to classic sitcoms, will eventually stop off in the 1980s and '90s. And that's where things get weird and familiar at the same time.

"We have a wink (to 'Full House'), but it's mostly a 'Family Ties' reference that episode," Olsen told "Access Hollywood" in a recent interview. "That was most of their inspiration for that specific episode, but we do wink a bit. You can't not (wink) — it was a very big show!"

That's super meta, because Olsen's sisters just so happen to be Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who starred on the original "Full House"!

Elizabeth Olsen's sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen played Michelle Tanner on "Full House." Donato Sardella / Getty Images for InStyle

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently said, per Variety, that while family sitcoms might seem "dated and silly ... there's a comfort factor there," while also noting "Lizzie’s background with her sisters, which didn't even occur to me until I think we were standing in the writers room with pictures of 'Full House' on the wall and I went, 'Oh, right.'"

Olsen reunites with Bettany in "WandaVision," premiering Friday. Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Disney

Elizabeth Olsen is the younger of the Olsen actors, at 31; her sisters are 34 and have largely opted out of show business, declining to appear in the recent "Full House" reboot, for example. She did appear in some of her sisters' projects in small roles, and broke through with a part in the 2011 thriller "Martha Marcy May Marlene." She became part of the MCU in 2015's "Avengers: Age of Ultron," in which she played Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch.

It was thanks to her sisters' experience as child actors that Elizabeth Olsen backed away from the business when she was younger. "What I saw my sisters do was work, not play, and I really enjoyed ballet, and I really enjoyed playing sports," she told Parade. "It took away from that experience."