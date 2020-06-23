Elizabeth Hurley shares tribute to ex Steve Bing after his 'devastating' death

Elizabeth Hurley said she was "saddened beyond belief" by the death of ex-boyfriend Steve Bing, a film financier and philanthropist who was the father of her child.

On Instagram early Tuesday, Hurley posted several photos of her and Bing, with whom she shared a son, 18-year-old Damian. The 55-year-old died Monday in Los Angeles, according to The Los Angeles Times.

“I am saddened beyond belief that my ex Steve is no longer with us. It is a terrible end,” Hurley captioned the photos. “Our time together was very happy and I’m posting these pictures because although we went through some tough times, it’s the good, wonderful memories of a sweet, kind man that matter.”

“In the past year we had become close again. We last spoke on our son’s 18th birthday. This is devastating news and I thank everyone for their lovely messages,” she wrote.

Damian also took to Instagram to thank people who have contacted him to express their condolences.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that has reached out following the devastating news,” he wrote. “I’m trying to reply to as many of you as I can, but please know I will always remember your kindness. This is a very strange and confusing time and I’m immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal family and friends.”

Bing was a businessman who wrote the 2003 movie “Kangaroo Jack.” He also financed and produced films such as 2000's Sylvester Stallone remake “Get Carter,” “The Polar Express” and "Kingsman: The Golden Circle."

In addition to Damian, Bing is survived by a daughter, Kira Bonder, whom he shared with former pro tennis player Lisa Bonder.