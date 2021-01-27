Elizabeth Hurley says 80-year-old mom snapped her recent bikini photos

Elizabeth Hurley wants critics of her steamy bikini photos to know her 80-year-old mother was the one behind the camera.

The age-defying model and actor, 55, first shared the pair of sexy pics to her social media pages on Monday. The photos find Hurley posing in front a snow-filled yard wearing nothing but white bikini bottoms and a fluffy winter coat. Her toned bare torso is well on display as are her partially covered breasts.

Far be it for me to suggest the tabloids get their facts muddled, but these pics were in fact taken by my 80 year old mother. Not entirely sure if that puts minds at rest or not 😘 pic.twitter.com/yKwbAlfk9i — Elizabeth Hurley (@ElizabethHurley) January 26, 2021

While most fans responded to the pics by cheering on the British-born style icon, others admonished her for baring too much.

"Bloody hell Liz. Act your age!!" one critic wrote on Twitter.

"Put em away Liz. Great figure yes but have some class," scolded another.

Hurley, who is mother to an 18-year-old son, Damian Hurley, responded to the criticism by cheekily tweeting both photos again on Tuesday, this time revealing the news that the pics were snapped by her own mom, Angela.

"Far be it for me to suggest the tabloids get their facts muddled, but these pics were in fact taken by my 80 year old mother. Not entirely sure if that puts minds at rest or not," she wrote, adding a kissing emoji.

Elizabeth Hurley poses for photographers in January 2019. Dave Benett / Getty Images

Aware of the backlash the former "Royals" star suffered, many fans took to the comments of her second tweet to defend her.

"I am amazed at people’s responses. Liz looks absolutely amazing and if I looked like that I’d be doing the same. I consider myself to be a successful woman but do not feel that these photos belittle me as a woman or disempower us. It’s a photo of a proud, beautiful lady," wrote one.

"Who would have thought that the human body could be so upsetting for some people," asked another.

Several fans thanked Hurley for adding a little cheer to people's lives during the pandemic, with some pointing out that she showed no more skin than anyone wearing a bikini.

"Liz, there is not a woman alive who wouldn’t kill to look like you. NOT ONE. So ignore the backlash," wrote one.

"The pics brightened up the day and gave us all something to talk about other than covid. And that has to be a positive thing. Carry on!"